World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Virat Kohli Congratulates England, New Zealand For "Great Show" In World Cup Final

Updated: 15 July 2019 21:22 IST

New Zealand and England were involved in a dramatic World Cup 2019 final.

The World Cup 2019 final turned out to be a dramatic affair © AFP

Virat Kohli, who led India for the first time in a World Cup, congratulated champions England and runners-up New Zealand for their "great show" in World Cup 2019 final. The World Cup 2019 final turned out to be a dramatic affair with England winning their maiden title due to their superior boundary count in comparison to New Zealand at Lord's on Sunday. "Great show by both the teams in the #CWC19Finals yesterday. Congratulations @englandcricket," Virat Kohli tweeted.

New Zealand and England finished on 15 runs in Super Over but England won due to a tie-break rule because they hit more boundaries.

After defeats in previous finals against Pakistan in 1992, Australia in 1987 and the West Indies in 1979, it was a cathartic moment for English cricket.

Morgan and his team-mates were cheered to the rafters by the ecstatic capacity crowd at Lord's as they joined Bobby Moore's 1966 footballers and Martin Johnson's rugby union team of 2003 as England's World Cup winners.

England's triumph was the culmination of a remarkable rise over the past four years.

Following their dismal first round exit at the 2015 World Cup, England's then director of cricket Andrew Strauss embarked on a root-and-branch reform of their one-day international set-up.

Adopting an aggressive game-plan under Morgan and Australian coach Trevor Bayliss, England's rebuilding plan paid off spectacularly.

They had already climbed to the top of the ODI rankings heading into the tournament and, after plenty of highs and lows over the past six weeks, they eventually justified their tag as the bookmakers' pre-tournament favourites to win the World Cup.

It was not an easy ride for England, whose defeats against Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia in the group stage put them on the brink of elimination.

But Morgan's men kept their cool to defeat India and New Zealand and book a last-four spot before crushing Australia in the semi-finals and surviving one final test of their nerve against New Zealand.

While England celebrated, it was another heart-breaking loss for New Zealand, who also finished as runners-up in the previous World Cup in 2015 after losing to Australia in the final.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team England England Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket
Highlights
  • New Zealand and England were involved in a dramatic World Cup 2019 final
  • Virat Kohli led India for the first time in a World Cup
  • Morgan and his team-mates were cheered to the rafters
No Place For Virat Kohli In ICC's World Cup XI
Selectors To Pick Squad For West Indies Tour On July 19, No Clarity On MS Dhoni's Future Yet
BCCI To Check On Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Rift, Split Captaincy An Option
Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh Lend Support To AB De Villiers After He Breaks Silence On International Comeback Row
Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri To Meet Committee Of Administrators After Returning From England
