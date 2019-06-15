9.6 overs (0 Run) Almost chopped on. Good length ball on off, Amla defends it but it goes just past the stumps. Not what many would have thought. South Africa have scored fewer runs than Afghanistan in Powerplay 1. 35/0 to 43/1.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball around off, de Kock hits it wide of third man and takes one. The running between the wicket is not the best as they could have taken two there.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Follows it up with a gentle push to mid on.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) IN THE AIR...FOUR! Comical this. You hardly see this in international cricket. Full on off, de Kock decides enough of the waiting game and he looks to loft it but gets a thick outside edge. The ball flies to the right of third man. Afghan at third man runs to his right and looks to stop the ball but it spins away from him and to the fence.
9.2 overs (0 Run) On middle and full, de Kock pushes it to mid on.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Full on off, de Kock plays it to the man at mid off.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over. 5 runs off Rashid's first. Tossed up on middle and leg, de Kock strokes it towards mid-wicket and gets a single.
8.5 overs (0 Run) On the pads, de Kock turns it to the man at square leg.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, de Kock looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle and off, de Kock defends it with a straight bat.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter on off, de Kock blocks it off the front foot.
8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not the start Rashid would have wanted. Short on middle, de Kock gets on his back foot and pulls it through mid-wicket.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Short ball to end the over. Amla sways away from it to see off the over.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Vintage Amla. Hassan is guilty of bowling it too full on middle and leg, Amla rolls back the years and plays a beautiful on drive for a boundary.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball away from the off stump, Amla leaves it confidently.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Around off, de Kock strokes it towards cover and takes a single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Amla flicks it to the on side and calls for a single straightaway.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Amla has nothing to do with it and leaves it alone.
6.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This should get de Kock going. Good length ball outside off, de Kock plants his front foot forwards and drives it between mid off and cover. Naib runs behind it from mid off but the ball beats him slowly to the ropes.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on the stumps, Quinton taps it back to the bowler.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off on a length, de Kock cuts it straight to the man at point.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle and leg, de Kock looks to defend. He does so with the lower half of his bat. The ball bounces on the crease and onto his body.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Another good ball. The Afghanistan bowlers are bowling a very good line and length here. Outside off and it is back of a length, de Kock looks to hit it but misses. The ball just about beats his outside edge.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball coming in with the angle, de Kock looks to flick but gets hit on the pads.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Amla tucks it to mid-wicket. Good over this. It is a maiden.
5.5 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Amla looks to flick but misses and the ball gets hit on the pads.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, Amla looks to defend but gets an inside edge which goes down towards point.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Bouncer! It is outside off, Amla leaves it alone.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Amla looks to pull but gets an inside edge onto his body.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Hashim leaves it alone.