9.6 overs (0 Run) Uppish, but safe! Just a ball before, the man at point was a few paces in. But he was pushed back.
9.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the gap! Short and outside off, Noor Ali punches it in the gap between cover and point and fetches a boundary!
9.4 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, played towards point.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed to the off side.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Noor Ali pushes it uppishly but the ball does not carry back to the bowler.
9.1 overs (0 Run) A bouncer on middle, Noor Ali ducks.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, played towards point.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Around off and middle, well blocked out.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Around middle and off, watchfully defended.
8.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! There goes the first wicket. The short ball does the trick. Tring tring! Any surprise? Asian side batting, bowl short. That is what Rabada does. Bangs it in middle, Zazai looks to pull but is hurried in by the fast-paced delivery. Miscues it, gets a top edge and Rassie van der Dussen runs in nicely from deep mid-wicket, slides ahead and takes it nicely. So Zazai's T20ish innings as always, comes to an end soon.
8.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball around middle, angling in, Zazai looks to tuck it to the leg side but misses and is hit on the pads.
7.6 overs (0 Run) A bouncer around middle, Noor Ali sways away. 'A weird leave!' utters my colleague Sairaj here. Will tell you why he felt that. He was initially looking to duck, Noor Ali that is, then wanted to sway and in the end does a bit of both. Hence awkward.
7.5 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, helped to the leg side for a single.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Oh yes! This time Zazai connects. A length ball, outside off, Hazrat backs away and smashes it wide of mid off for a boundary.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Almost guided to the keeper! Short and outside off, HZ backs away, looks to guide it towards third man but ends up playing it too fine. So fine that the bat-face is towards the keeper! The ball goes off the toe end of the bat and lands in front of de Kock.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, very full, Hazrat looks to drive but the ball swings away past the outside edge.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Huge shout for LBW! Turned down! On a length around middle, Zazai looks to flick but falls over in his attempt to do so. Fuller in length, around middle, Zazai looks to flick but misses. Is hit on the pads and the Proteas go up in an appeal but the umpire stays put. Hawk Eye shows the ball to be going down leg.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, quietly left alone this time.
6.5 overs (0 Run) That is a snorter. On a short length, outside off, Zadran looks to feel for it but the ball rises steeply and beats the outside edge.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, NAZ looks to push but misses.
6.3 overs (0 Run) A short ball now, Noor Ali keeps it down nicely.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched to the off side.
6.1 overs (1 Run) On a length around middle, helped through square leg for a single.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, driven back to the bowler.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another boundary and the heavens have opened up! A length ball, down the leg side, Noor Ali helps it past the keeper to the fine leg fence.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length this time, pushed towards point.
5.3 overs (0 Run) On a good length around middle, watchfully defended from the crease.
5.2 overs (0 Run) The batsman defends it from within the crease.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! GLORIOUS! Consecutive boundaries for Afghanistan. Half volley outside off, Noor Ali leans and drives it through the covers for a boundary!