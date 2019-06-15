34.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! That ends the innings. Yet another team has been bowled out without playing its full quota of overs in the first innings. A length ball outside off, Hamid looks to pull but is done in by the extra bounce. Gets a top edge which goes nowhere but straight up in the air. Two fielders converge under it, Rabada running in from mid off and du Plessis running to his right from extra cover but in the end, the captain calls it crystal clear and takes it near the bowler's end. AFGHANISTAN BOWLED OUT FOR 125!
Live Score
33.6 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT. Missing leg and Tahir does not get a 5-fer. For now. South Africa lose a review as well. The googly, around off, Alam does not pick it and gets a good stride forward to defend. Misses the ball and is hit on the pads and Tahir roars an appeal. The umpire does not agree and Immy wants a review. Hawk Eye shows the bat to be sliding down leg.
33.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Tahir wins the battle of the leggies. A short ball, the slider this time, Rashid pulls and the connection is sweet too. It flies over mid-wicket but the elevation is not that great. Rassie van der Dussen at deep mid-wicket waits patiently then leaps and takes the catch. Fine cameo from Tahir comes to an end.
33.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Very nicely played. Tossed up outside off, Rashid comes down the track, takes it on the full and carves it over cover!
33.3 overs (2 Runs) Comes down the track, looks to go inside out but skews it off the outer half. The edge lands wide of cover and a couple of runs are taken. Andile Phehlukwayo does a good job by running back, sliding and stopping the boundary.
33.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another one. Quicker delivery, around middle and leg, Rashid sweeps it behind square once more.
33.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played. Full and around off, Rashid gets down and sweeps it between short fine leg and square leg.
32.6 overs (0 Run) Ooohhh... A length ball outside off, Hassan wildly swings but misses. The ball does not miss the off stump by much. ANOTHER WICKET MAIDEN. Third of this innings. 5th maiden of the match!
32.5 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg, Hamid works it towards mid-wicket. He wants a single and sets off but Rashid sends him back.
32.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Edged and taken! The stubborn partnership has been broken at last. Morris has his second and Afghanistan are heading towards a very small total. A length ball, outside off, from around the wicket, Ali Khil looks to defend but there is extra bounce on that one. The incoming delivery hits the sticker of the bat and flies at a comfortable height to Hashim Amla at first slip who takes it to his left around his knee. A struggling 33-ball 9 from Ikram has been ended.
32.3 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, pushed through mid on.
32.2 overs (0 Run) Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
32.1 overs (0 Run) Around off, solidly defended.
31.6 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Rashid looks to sweep but gets it off the bottom half towards square leg. There is a mix-up with Ali Khil halfway down the track. The fielder takes his aim from square leg and has a shy at the bowler's end but hits Ikram on the way.
31.5 overs (1 Run) A full toss, on middle, swatted over mid-wicket for one more.
31.4 overs (1 Run) A tad short, punched through the covers for a run.
31.3 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off, punched through the covers for a couple. Rashid moves to 20 from 18 balls.
31.2 overs (1 Run) Full outside off, more flight, Ikram steps out of his crease and lofts it over the bowler. Faf du Plessis gets across to his left from long off and keeps the batsmen to a run. The stand is now worth 30 from 36 balls.
31.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up outside off, Rashid comes down the track, takes it on the full and drives it to long on for a single.
30.6 overs (0 Run) Similar ball, same reaction. Another play and a miss.
30.5 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, Ikram looks to play inside the line and is beaten.
30.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, short in length, Ikram looks to punch but gets a bottom edge to the off side.
30.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.
30.2 overs (1 Run) A short ball, around off, Rashid looks to pull but gets a thick top edge onto his shoulder. Grimaces in pain while taking the single.
30.1 overs (0 Run) Around off, solidly defended.