 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:15 June 2019 22:37 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs Afghanistan from Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
SA vs AFG Latest Score

34.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! That ends the innings. Yet another team has been bowled out without playing its full quota of overs in the first innings. A length ball outside off, Hamid looks to pull but is done in by the extra bounce. Gets a top edge which goes nowhere but straight up in the air. Two fielders converge under it, Rabada running in from mid off and du Plessis running to his right from extra cover but in the end, the captain calls it crystal clear and takes it near the bowler's end. AFGHANISTAN BOWLED OUT FOR 125! SA vs AFG: Match 21: WICKET! Hamid Hassan c Faf du Plessis b Chris Morris 0 (3b, 0x4, 0x6). अफ़ग़ानिस्तान 125/10 (34.1 Ov). CRR: 3.65

33.6 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT. Missing leg and Tahir does not get a 5-fer. For now. South Africa lose a review as well. The googly, around off, Alam does not pick it and gets a good stride forward to defend. Misses the ball and is hit on the pads and Tahir roars an appeal. The umpire does not agree and Immy wants a review. Hawk Eye shows the bat to be sliding down leg.

33.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Tahir wins the battle of the leggies. A short ball, the slider this time, Rashid pulls and the connection is sweet too. It flies over mid-wicket but the elevation is not that great. Rassie van der Dussen at deep mid-wicket waits patiently then leaps and takes the catch. Fine cameo from Tahir comes to an end. SA vs AFG: Match 21: WICKET! Rashid Khan c Rassie van der Dussen b Imran Tahir 35 (25b, 6x4, 0x6). अफ़ग़ानिस्तान 125/9 (33.5 Ov). CRR: 3.69

33.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Very nicely played. Tossed up outside off, Rashid comes down the track, takes it on the full and carves it over cover! SA vs AFG: Match 21: Rashid Khan hits Imran Tahir for a 4! Afghanistan 125/8 (33.4 Ov). CRR: 3.71

33.3 overs (2 Runs) Comes down the track, looks to go inside out but skews it off the outer half. The edge lands wide of cover and a couple of runs are taken. Andile Phehlukwayo does a good job by running back, sliding and stopping the boundary.

33.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another one. Quicker delivery, around middle and leg, Rashid sweeps it behind square once more. SA vs AFG: Match 21: Rashid Khan hits Imran Tahir for a 4! Afghanistan 119/8 (33.2 Ov). CRR: 3.57

33.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played. Full and around off, Rashid gets down and sweeps it between short fine leg and square leg. SA vs AFG: Match 21: Rashid Khan hits Imran Tahir for a 4! Afghanistan 115/8 (33.1 Ov). CRR: 3.46

32.6 overs (0 Run) Ooohhh... A length ball outside off, Hassan wildly swings but misses. The ball does not miss the off stump by much. ANOTHER WICKET MAIDEN. Third of this innings. 5th maiden of the match!

32.5 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg, Hamid works it towards mid-wicket. He wants a single and sets off but Rashid sends him back.

32.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Edged and taken! The stubborn partnership has been broken at last. Morris has his second and Afghanistan are heading towards a very small total. A length ball, outside off, from around the wicket, Ali Khil looks to defend but there is extra bounce on that one. The incoming delivery hits the sticker of the bat and flies at a comfortable height to Hashim Amla at first slip who takes it to his left around his knee. A struggling 33-ball 9 from Ikram has been ended. SA vs AFG: Match 21: WICKET! Ikram Ali Khil c Hashim Amla b Chris Morris 9 (33b, 0x4, 0x6). अफ़ग़ानिस्तान 111/8 (32.4 Ov). CRR: 3.39

32.3 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, pushed through mid on.

32.2 overs (0 Run) Defended off the back foot by the batsman.

32.1 overs (0 Run) Around off, solidly defended.

31.6 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Rashid looks to sweep but gets it off the bottom half towards square leg. There is a mix-up with Ali Khil halfway down the track. The fielder takes his aim from square leg and has a shy at the bowler's end but hits Ikram on the way.

31.5 overs (1 Run) A full toss, on middle, swatted over mid-wicket for one more.

31.4 overs (1 Run) A tad short, punched through the covers for a run.

31.3 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off, punched through the covers for a couple. Rashid moves to 20 from 18 balls.

31.2 overs (1 Run) Full outside off, more flight, Ikram steps out of his crease and lofts it over the bowler. Faf du Plessis gets across to his left from long off and keeps the batsmen to a run. The stand is now worth 30 from 36 balls.

31.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up outside off, Rashid comes down the track, takes it on the full and drives it to long on for a single.

30.6 overs (0 Run) Similar ball, same reaction. Another play and a miss.

30.5 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, Ikram looks to play inside the line and is beaten.

30.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, short in length, Ikram looks to punch but gets a bottom edge to the off side.

30.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.

30.2 overs (1 Run) A short ball, around off, Rashid looks to pull but gets a thick top edge onto his shoulder. Grimaces in pain while taking the single.

30.1 overs (0 Run) Around off, solidly defended.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Afghanistan Afghanistan Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Sophia Gardens, Cardiff World Cup 2019 South Africa vs Afghanistan, Match 21
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score, Over 46 to 50 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score, Over 46 to 50 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score, Over 41 to 45 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score, Over 41 to 45 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Sunil Gavaskar Says "More Pressure" On Pakistan In World Cup Battle Royale vs India
Sunil Gavaskar Says "More Pressure" On Pakistan In World Cup Battle Royale vs India
Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score, Over 36 to 40 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score, Over 36 to 40 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.