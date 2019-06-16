28.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! First six of the game and it will be the only one as Phehlukwayo finishes off in style. Tossed up on middle and off, Andile comes down the track and heaves it over long off for a maximum. SOUTH AFRICA WIN BY 9 WICKETS (DLS METHOD)
28.3 overs (0 Run) Floated on the stumps, Andile defends it.
28.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Hashim flicks it to the on side and gets a single.
28.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Amla nudges it to mid on.
27.6 overs (0 Run) We will have another over in this game, at least. Good length ball on middle and leg, Andile pulls it to mid-wicket.
27.5 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Phehlukwayo looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
27.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Sprays it down the leg side, Phehlukwayo looks to flick but misses. Wide signalled. Afghanistan players think it has flicked his pad.
27.4 overs (0 Run) Yorker on middle. Phehlukwayo does well to get his bat down in time. Aftab has a word with Andile. Don't know why he did that.
27.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Over does the bouncer. This one goes over his head and it has been wided.
27.3 overs (0 Run) Bouncer! Around the body and it on the eye line. Phehlukwayo sways away from it.
27.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on middle, Amla was initially looking to leave it but then plays the upper cut towards third man and gets a single.
27.1 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Amla pushes it to mid off.
26.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, Andile looks to play it on the off side but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
26.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, Amla milks it to long on for a single.
26.4 overs (1 Run) In the air but safe. Floated on off, Phehlukwayo lofts it wide of long off. Zazai there does not go for the catch and they take just a single.
26.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Amla turns it square on the leg side and gets a single.
26.2 overs (0 Run) On middle again, Amla flicks it to mid-wicket and takes a single.
26.1 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg, Amla flicks it to the man at mid-wicket.
25.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunched. On off, Phehlukwayo punches it hard through point for a boundary.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off and quicker, Phehlukwayo looks to play the reverse sweep but misses.
25.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted on middle, Amla milks it down to long on and gets to the other end.
25.3 overs (0 Run) Full toss. A low one, Amla taps it to the man at mid on.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter on middle and leg, Phehlukwayo strokes it towards cover and takes a single.
25.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Phehlukwayo has struck that really well. Tossed up on off, Andile gets down on one knee and sweeps it over mid-wicket for a boundary.