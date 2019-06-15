29.6 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, swept away for a run.
Live Score
29.5 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, dabbed to third man for a single.
29.4 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
29.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched to the off side.
29.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, driven straight back.
29.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.
28.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman goes for the pull but misses it completely.
28.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Full and outside off, Rashid Khan lofts it over mid off for a boundary! 100 UP FOR AFGHANISTAN! How many more can they add?
28.4 overs (0 Run) Full and in line of the stumps, Khan backs a long way to the leg side and smashes it straight to mid off.
28.3 overs (0 Run) A short ball, Rashid looks to pull but misses.
28.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE. This is down the leg side again, another extra ball.
28.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE. A wild bouncer and down the leg side. Left alone.
28.2 overs (1 Run) On a good length outside off, steered towards third man for a single.
28.1 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, left alone.
27.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, pushed through mid on for one more.
27.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through mid off for a run.
27.4 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, driven straight back to the bowler.
27.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! That missed everything. Or maybe not. Full and outside off, Rashid looks to sweep but the ball hits the pads and goes between the keeper and first slip to the third man fence. Faf du Plessis at first slip dives to his left but in vain.
27.2 overs (1 Run) Works it through the leg side for a single.
27.1 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, coming in with the angle, RK looks to tuck it to the leg side but misses and is hit on the pads.
26.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched straight to cover this time.
26.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A bit fortuitous this time. Outside off, on a length, Khan looks to punch it through the covers but the ball comes back in, takes the inside edge and goes past the diving de Kock's left side to the fine leg fence.
26.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! HANDSOME! Overpitched outside off, Rashid leans and drives it past the bowler. No mid off and that is a boundary.
26.2 overs (1 Run) The ball takes the outside edge goes towards the slip region. The batsmen have run through for a single.
26.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Another wrong 'un, outside off, pushed towards point.
25.5 overs (0 Run) The googly, around off, well kept out.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.
25.3 overs (1 Run) The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. One run added to the total.
25.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Another one goes down and Tahir has his third. 3/3 in his third over with the score reading 77/7. Not the greatest of deliveries but a fantastic catch to get those numbers. A googly, short in length, Naib picks it and looks to pull. But he does not quite time it cleanly and hence, cannot get the elevation. The ball goes over mid-wicket but Aiden Markram at short mid-wicket times his leap to perfection and takes a stinger! Tahir runs to his right and this time his marathon is cut short at short mid-wicket.
25.1 overs (0 Run) Around off, solidly defended.