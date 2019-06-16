24.6 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.
24.5 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, Amla looks to run it down to third man but is beaten due to the extra bounce.
24.4 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
24.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length, punched down to long on for a run.
24.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up outside off, Phehlukayo has a wild heave but there is no pace on the ball. An inside edge is eked towards short fine leg.
24.1 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, punched behind point for a single.
23.6 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Phehlukwayo misses his flick and gets hit on the pads.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, Phehlukwayo brings out the reverse sweep but hits it to the man at backward point.
23.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Rashid misses his mark and sprays it down the leg side. Andile looks to flick but misses.
23.4 overs (1 Run) On off, Amla pushes it towards sweeper cover and gets a single.
23.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted on middle and leg, Amla defends it with straight bat.
23.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, Amla pushes it to the man at mid off.
23.1 overs (0 Run) Floated on the stumps, Amla blocks it.
22.6 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, pushed towards mid on. 5 runs and a wicket from the over.
22.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Sharp catch from Mohammad Nabi. This won't be a 10-wicket win then. Full and around middle and leg, de Kock whips it away again, this time through mid-wicket but cannot quite keep it down, nor find the gap. Mohammad Nabi takes a good catch at short mid-wicket to his right, reacting swiftly. Then complains to the keeper that the sun was in his eyes. De Kock walks back with a wry smile. Must have been eyeing a not out.
22.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full and down the leg side, de Kock flicks it behind square leg and the ball races away to the fence.
22.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through the covers for a single.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, pushed towards point.
22.1 overs (0 Run) On a length outside off, defended watchfully.
21.6 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg, de Kock flicks it to the man at mid-wicket.
21.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Amla turns it to the on side and gets a single.
21.4 overs (0 Run) Floated on the stumps, HA blocks it.
21.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Quinton flicks it towards mid-wicket and gets a single.
21.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! It is way outside off, on the wrong side of the tramline. Wide signalled.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted outside of, de Kock looks to sweep but misses. The ball hits him on his pad but maybe he got an inside edge on it.
21.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Amla plays it towards point and gets a single.
20.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside leg, de Kock looks to flick it but it tickles his pads on the way to the keeper.
20.5 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball on off, de Kock makes room and looks to heave it over long on. He does not time it well so it does not reach the fence. The man from deep mid-wicket mops it up and they take two.
20.4 overs (0 Run) Once again the length is the same. It is on middle, de Kock hits it straight to the man at mid-wicket.
20.3 overs (1 Run) Full again around off, Amla strokes it wide of mid off and gets a single.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Amla defends it off the front foot.
20.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, de Kock guides it down to third man and gets a single.