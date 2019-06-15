24.6 overs (0 Run) Around off, solidly defended.
24.5 overs (1 Run) Full and just outside off, worked through mid-wicket for a run.
24.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length this time, steered towards third man for a single.
24.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, this time it is left alone quietly.
24.2 overs (0 Run) Similar ball, same shot, same result. Another play and a miss.
24.1 overs (0 Run) On a length around off, seaming away, Ali Khil plays inside the line and is beaten.
23.6 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, pushed through mid on for a run.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, watchfully blocked out.
23.4 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, punched through the covers for a single.
23.3 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, cut straight to point.
23.2 overs (0 Run) This one skids off the pitch, from a short length, Naib is hurried into his flick towards mid-wicket.
23.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, gripping a little, watchfully defended.
22.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman does well to leave that bouncer.
22.5 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, worked through mid-wicket for a single.
22.4 overs (0 Run) A bouncer on middle, Naib ducks under it.
22.3 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully blocked out.
22.2 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, punched through the covers for a couple.
22.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Dragged on! Bad, worse, now worst. The rain break has completely turned the tables here. A length ball outside off, Nabi looks to punch it through the off side but the ball is too close to him and cramps Nabi for room. A bottom edge is induced and the Zing bails light up again. 39/0 has become 70/6 in no time. Well, technically lot of time but in terms of match situation, not much.
21.6 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, cut straight to point.
21.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Second wicket in the over and Afghanistan are in tatters now. This is the leg spinner. Afghan looks to work it to the leg side from outside off but this one spins away. Was he expecting the googly? This one turns away, takes the leading edge and pops back for a simple return catch. Tahir runs to his left, takes the catch and then keeps on running, to complete his 10000 metre marathon.
21.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, well kept out.
21.3 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended. This was a googly too.
21.2 overs (1 Run) Full and around middle, worked through mid-wicket for a single.
21.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Foxed by the googly! Tahir has set off on a marathon run. On his very first ball. South Africa in total control now. How many times have we seen this? Tahir bowling a wrong 'un on his very first or second ball? Here is another example. This is pitched outside off and Noor Ali plays a lazy cover drive, without moving his feet much. He is clearly not expecting a googly and misses the ball by quite a distance. The ball spins in, goes between bat and pad and hits the timber!
20.6 overs (0 Run) Another wicket maiden. The length is the same, it is outside off. Afghan strokes it to the man at point.
20.5 overs (0 Run) Full on the stumps, Afghan taps it back to the bowler.
20.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! The halt in play has brought a lapse in concentration here. Phehlukwayo bowls it fuller on off, Shahidi looks to drive it but the ball nips away after pitching. The ball finds the outside edge of Shahidi's bat and goes straight to South Africa skipper, Faf du Plessis at first slip. He takes a regulation catch there. Phehlukwayo and Morris have bowled well here and the former has rightfully got a wicket he deserved.
20.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on top of off, Shahidi taps it towards backward point. The man at point dives to right and stops it.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller now on middle and leg, Shahidi blocks it.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball outside off, Shahidi leaves it alone.