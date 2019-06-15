19.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Amla looks to push it but misses.
Live Score
19.5 overs (0 Run) Follows it up with a solid front foot defense.
19.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent shot. A sign of aggression from Amla. Tossed up on the pads, Amla hits it over square leg and gets a boundary.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter on the stumps, de Kock defends it off the back foot.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted around off, de Kock hits it sweetly to sweeper cover for a single.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, de Kock comes down the track and looks to hit it on the leg side but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Amla punches it to the man at cover.
18.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, de Kock flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
18.4 overs (4 Runs) MISFIELD AND FOUR! This is schoolboy stuff from Afghanistan. Back of a length ball on the body, de Kock pulls it towards deep mid-wicket. Rahmat Shah at deep mid-wicket gets it on a bounce but he misfields it and the ball goes away to the fence.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off and full, Amla strokes it to sweeper cover and takes a run.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Amla strokes it to mid on.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Amla tucks it to mid-wicket.
17.6 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, worked straight to short mid-wicket.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed back to the bowler.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played. Full and outside off, Amla gets his bat down and gently reverse sweeps it through the vacant slip cordon to the third man fence.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside leg, flicked through mid-wicket for a run.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Amla looks to flick but gets a leading edge towards point. A single taken.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, de Kock defends it off the front foot.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, de Kock looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
16.3 overs (0 Run) On the pads, de Kock flicks it to the man at mid-wicket.
16.2 overs (2 Runs) Short on off, de Kock cuts it towards backward point. The fielder misfields there and de Kock is quick between the wicket so he comes back for the second.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rashid is unable to spin his magic here so far. He overpitches it on off, de Kock gets down on one knee and whacks his sweep over mid-wicket for a boundary.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter on off, de Kock blocks it to see off the over.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Now punches it wide of cover and gets a single.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Short on off, de Kock punches it to the man at cover.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Short on off, de Kock cuts it to the man at point.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Oh, almlost had their first there. Off spinner on off, de Kock looks to defend but gets an inside edge which misses the stumps as it goes to the fine leg region.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, de Kock astutely blocks it.