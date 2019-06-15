 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:15 June 2019 23:57 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs Afghanistan from Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
AFG vs SA Latest Score

19.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Amla looks to push it but misses.

19.5 overs (0 Run) Follows it up with a solid front foot defense.

19.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent shot. A sign of aggression from Amla. Tossed up on the pads, Amla hits it over square leg and gets a boundary. SA vs AFG: Match 21: Hashim Amla hits Mohammad Nabi for a 4! South Africa 91/0 (19.4 Ov). Target: 127; RRR: 1.27

19.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter on the stumps, de Kock defends it off the back foot.

19.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted around off, de Kock hits it sweetly to sweeper cover for a single.

19.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, de Kock comes down the track and looks to hit it on the leg side but gets an inside edge onto his pads.

18.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Amla punches it to the man at cover.

18.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, de Kock flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.

18.4 overs (4 Runs) MISFIELD AND FOUR! This is schoolboy stuff from Afghanistan. Back of a length ball on the body, de Kock pulls it towards deep mid-wicket. Rahmat Shah at deep mid-wicket gets it on a bounce but he misfields it and the ball goes away to the fence. SA vs AFG: Match 21: Quinton de Kock hits Gulbadin Naib for a 4! South Africa 85/0 (18.4 Ov). Target: 127; RRR: 1.43

18.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off and full, Amla strokes it to sweeper cover and takes a run.

18.2 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Amla strokes it to mid on.

18.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Amla tucks it to mid-wicket.

17.6 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.

17.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, worked straight to short mid-wicket.

17.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed back to the bowler.

17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played. Full and outside off, Amla gets his bat down and gently reverse sweeps it through the vacant slip cordon to the third man fence. SA vs AFG: Match 21: Hashim Amla hits Mohammad Nabi for a 4! South Africa 79/0 (17.3 Ov). Target: 127; RRR: 1.57

17.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside leg, flicked through mid-wicket for a run.

17.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Amla looks to flick but gets a leading edge towards point. A single taken.

16.5 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, de Kock defends it off the front foot.

16.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, de Kock looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto his pads.

16.3 overs (0 Run) On the pads, de Kock flicks it to the man at mid-wicket.

16.2 overs (2 Runs) Short on off, de Kock cuts it towards backward point. The fielder misfields there and de Kock is quick between the wicket so he comes back for the second.

16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rashid is unable to spin his magic here so far. He overpitches it on off, de Kock gets down on one knee and whacks his sweep over mid-wicket for a boundary. SA vs AFG: Match 21: Quinton de Kock hits Rashid Khan for a 4! South Africa 67/0 (16.1 Ov). Target: 127; RRR: 1.88

15.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter on off, de Kock blocks it to see off the over.

15.5 overs (1 Run) Now punches it wide of cover and gets a single.

15.4 overs (0 Run) Short on off, de Kock punches it to the man at cover.

15.3 overs (0 Run) Short on off, de Kock cuts it to the man at point.

15.2 overs (0 Run) Oh, almlost had their first there. Off spinner on off, de Kock looks to defend but gets an inside edge which misses the stumps as it goes to the fine leg region.

15.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, de Kock astutely blocks it.

Topics mentioned in this article South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Afghanistan Afghanistan Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Sophia Gardens, Cardiff World Cup 2019 South Africa vs Afghanistan, Match 21
