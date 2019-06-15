19.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, another example of steep bounce, a play and a miss.
19.5 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, extra bounce, Shahidi rises with the bounce and helps it through square leg for a single.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, on a length, left alone.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, tucked towards fine leg for a single.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, quietly left alone this time.
19.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length outside off, coming in a long way, Noor Ali looks to defend but the ball cuts back in a long way and beats the inside edge.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, let through once more.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, edged through third man for a single.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, pushed towards mid off.
18.3 overs (0 Run) A bouncer around off, Noor Ali lets that sail over.
18.2 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Ultra Edge detects a spike when the ball passes the bat! How did Noor Ali miss that? Wow. Well done, Hashmatullah because you should be credited for this review. Full and around off, coming in, Zadran looked to flick but missed and was hit on the pads. Phehlukwayo started to celebrate as soon as the ball hit the pads and the umpire agreed too. Noor Ali was ready to walk off but Hashmatullah called him back and had a chat. They went for the review and Ultra Edge detected a disturbance when the ball passed the inside edge!
18.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven sweetly but straight to mid off.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Well wide outside off, left alone.
17.5 overs (0 Run) A short ball now, Shahidi lets it through to the keeper.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven through the covers for nothing. Straight to the fielder.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, a touch wide, let through.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Well outside off, left alone.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, pushed towards cover for an easy single. The stand moves to 10 from 12 balls.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Very full outside off, almost a yorker, jammed out towards point.
16.5 overs (0 Run) A bouncer on middle, Shahidi ducks.
16.4 overs (2 Runs) More runs. Fuller in length this time, Hashmatullah leans and drives it between cover and mid off for a couple.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and outside off, Shahidi cuts it through point and the ball races away!
16.2 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, defended from the crease.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, played straight to point.
15.6 overs (2 Runs) Another edge, this time for a couple.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Shahidi looks to guide it towards third man but then decides to leave it. Is late and the ball goes off the toe end past the slips towards third man. A single taken.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Landed around off, solidly blocked out.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, played straight to point.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, on a length, Shahidi plays inside the line and gets beaten.
15.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! The call stays as it is. Big wicket for South Africa. Rahmat Shah was one man who could have stayed for long. Very full, on middle, Shah looked to flick but missed and was hit on the pads. A confident Morris went on appealing and after thing for a while, umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge raised his finger. Rahmat had a chat with Noor Ali and then signalled for the review. No inside edge but Hawk Eye shows the ball to be clipping leg stump, so it is umpire's call. Don't lose the review but lose their best batsman.