14.6 overs (0 Run) Floated on middle, Amla taps it back to the bowler.
14.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, de Kock flicks it to the on side and gets a single.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, de Kock blocks it with confidence.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter on the stumps, Quinton defends it.
14.2 overs (2 Runs) In the air but safe. Googly outside off, de Kock looks to play it towards cover by making room. He gets n outside edge which goes to the right of cover. Hamid Hassan there takes it casually and lets it go behind him allowing them to take two.
14.1 overs (2 Runs) Short on middle and leg, de Kock pulls it wide of deep mid-wicket and gets a couple.
13.6 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Amla defends it to see off the over.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball on off, de Kock pulls it towards deep mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
13.4 overs (1 Run) This time plays it wide of that man and gets a single.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Amla cuts it to the man at point.
13.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, de Kock flicks it towards mid-wicket for an easy single.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball around off, Amla cuts it wide of point and takes a single.
12.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Very well played this. Rashid bowls it fast and short outside off, de Kock cuts it late past point and gets a boundary as the ball goes to the backward point fence. 50 comes up for South Africa with that boundary.
12.5 overs (2 Runs) Short outside off, de Kock cuts it wide of point and gets a double.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter on off, de Kock defends it off the back foot.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Good attempt from Rashid. Tossed up on middle, Amla hits it straight to the right of Rashid. He dives there and looks to stop it but the ball deflects off his fingers to long on. Aftab Alam throws it right on the face of Rashid who is down on the ground.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Close! Short and straight outside off, Amla looks to cut it but the ball just about misses the outside edge.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Floated and full on the pads, Amla flicks it to deep square leg and gets a single.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Amla hits it to the man at point to get through the over.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Full on off, de Kock plays it towards long on off the inner half of his bat and gets an easy single. Afghanistan need to attack here. They cannot defend this score only wickets can give them a chance.
11.4 overs (1 Run) A very good looking pull but there is a man in the deep at mid-wicket so just one run for Amla.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on off, de Kock pulls it to long on and gets a single.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball on middle and off, de Kock looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto his pad.
11.1 overs (2 Runs) Full on middle, de Kock flicks it through mid-wicket and gets a couple.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over. Outside off, de Kock punches it wide of cover and keeps the strike.
10.5 overs (2 Runs) Full toss! De Kock does not make the most of it and hits it wide of the man at long on. The batsmen take two as Afghan in the deep mops it up.
10.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Amla flicks it towards square leg and gets a single.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter on the stumps, Hashim defends it off the back foot.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Floated around off, de Kock plays it wide of the man at point now and gets a single.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Short and wide outside off, de Kock cuts it uppishly towards the man at point.