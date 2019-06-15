14.6 overs (2 Runs) Another edge which falls safely! Looks like luck is not on the Protean side at the moment. Outside off, Zadran pushes at it but the ball goes off the outside edge and goes in between the slips behind. Two runs taken.
14.5 overs (0 Run) A bouncer on middle, ducked under.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, played uppishly behind point for a single.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, pushed towards mid on.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, left alone.
14.1 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, flicked away for a single.
13.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well played! A short ball, outside off, Rahmat pulls it over mid-wicket and gets a boundary for himself in the vacant real estate. 50 UP FOR AFGHANISTAN. Time for a move on now.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Lovely ball. Back of a length outside off, Rahmat looks to push but the ball kicks off after pitching and beats the outside edge.
13.4 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
13.3 overs (3 Runs) Almost a return catch! Full and outside off, Noor Ali drives it a tad loosely straight back. Morris sticks out his left hand but the ball is far from him. Imran Tahir starts to run from mid on but Beuran Hendricks chases it down from mid off. Gets to the ball and at the last moment, flicks it back to Tahir. Three runs taken.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, pushed to the off side.
13.1 overs (0 Run) On a length outside off, Noor Ali comes forward and defends it to the off side.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, let through.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, steered towards third man for a single.
12.4 overs (0 Run) On a length outside off, played straight to point.
12.3 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Pushes this towards point.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, left alone.
11.6 overs (0 Run) EDGED, BUT SHORT! Super bowling from Morris. He lands it on a length outside off, Rahmat pushes at it but the ball seams away, bounces extra, takes the outside edge and goes behind. De Kock dives to his right but cannot get there. Hashim Amla stops it at first slip to his left on the bounce. A maiden from Morris.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, pushed through mid on.
11.3 overs (0 Run) A short ball outside off, cuts back in, RS looks to defend but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads and the ball goes towards the slip cordon.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, Shah looks to drive but the ball beats the outside edge. De Kock collects it at chest height.
10.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman has punched that ball through the off side.
10.5 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT. Just short. Full and outside off, Noor Ali looks to defend but the ball goes off the outside edge. Towards second slip where Faf du Plessis collects it by going to his right. He claims the catch and the umpires refer it upstairs but replays show that the ball has bounced.
10.4 overs (1 Run) DIRECT HIT WOULD HAVE HAD RAHMAT. On middle, Rahmat tucks it towards mid-wicket and sets off for a quick single. The fielder collects and has a quick shy at the bowler's end but misses. The direct hit would have consumed Rahmat but luckily for him, it hits on a green patch and bounces over!
10.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to point.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Around off, watchfully defended.