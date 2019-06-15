4.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball, Amla pulls it down to fine leg and gets a single.
4.5 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Waste of a review this. Good length ball pitching on middle and coming in with the angle. Amla looks to flick but misses. The Afghanistan players put in an appeal and take the review as their appeal umpire turns it down. They take an hopeful appeal. Replays roll in and Hawk Eye shows the ball to be not just missing the leg pole with the angle but was also over the stumps.
4.4 overs (2 Runs) Good shot and a very good fielding but all the good work is undone by a wild throw and poor backup. Outside off on a length, Amla punches it wide of cover. Rashid Khan dives to his left and stops the ball as they take a run. He has a shy at the bowler's end but it is wayward. Naib backing up slides to his right and fails to stop it in the first attempt and the batsmen take the second.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, it does not bounce as much as Hashim expects it to. He looks to cut but does so down the ground.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Pitches it on middle and leg and it comes in with the angle. De Kock flicks it to deep square leg and gets a single.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle and off, de Kock defends it with a straight bat.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Good length ball around off, de Kock guides it down to third man and keeps the strike with a single. Afghanistan are bowling well here but they need a wicket desperately.
3.5 overs (1 Run) This time drives it wide of the fielder at mid off and gets a single.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Amla drives it to the man at mid off.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off on a length, de Kock guides it down to third man and gets to the other end.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Good ball this. Hassan hits the deck hard around off. The ball moves away after pitching, de Kock looks to tap it towards backward point but gets beaten.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Length delivery outside off, de Kock looks to play it on the off side but it comes off the inner half of the bat and goes back towards the bowler.
2.6 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Amla looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the thigh pad.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, Hashim defends it towards point.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Amla leaves it alone.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Well left this. On a length and very close to the off stump, Hashim shoulders arms to it.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! First one off the innings. It has not come off the middle but Amla will take it. Outside off on a length, Amla looks to play it on the off side but gets a thick inside edge which goes past the stumps towards the vacant fine leg fence.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, de Kock strokes it wide of mid on and gets a single.
1.6 overs (1 Run) De Kock is off the mark too but not in a comfortable fashion. Good length ball on middle, it comes in after pitching. De Kock looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto his pads. The ball then rolls towards cover and they take a quick single.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball around off, Amla taps it down to third man and gets off the mark. First run off the bat in this chase.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter in length this, Amla tucks it to the man at mid-wicket.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Good carry. Back of a length ball outside off, Amla shoulders arms to it.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off now, Amla strokes it uppishly towards the man at cover. It gets to the man there on the bounce.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on the line of the stumps, Amla taps it back to the bowler.
0.6 over (0 Run) A very good leave this one. Good length ball pitching outside off. It comes in slightly but de Kock knows where his off stump is and shoulders arms to it.
0.5 over (0 Run) Comes 'round the wicket to de Kock and hits the length hard outside off. There was a bit of away movement on this. De Kock initially looks to defend but then moves away from it.
0.4 over (1 Run) The chase is off the mark. On the pads, Amla looks to flick but it rolls off his thigh pad towards the fine leg region and they take a leg bye.
0.3 over (0 Run) Bowls on the stump. It is on off and middle, Amla pushes it to the man at mid on.
0.2 over (0 Run) Once again a straight ball on the fourth stump line, Amla lets it carry to the keeper.
0.1 over (0 Run) Aftab starts with a fuller ball outside off. No movement on the first ball for him. Amla watchfully leaves it alone.