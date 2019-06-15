4.6 overs (4 Runs) DROPPED, FOUR! Tough chance but normally South Africa pull these off. A miscue off a pull results in a top edge but Morris running to his left from mid-wicket cannot get there and palms it down.
Live Score
4.5 overs (1 Run) Edges this one towards third man for a run.
4.4 overs (0 Run) The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
4.3 overs (2 Runs) SAFE AS A HOUSE. Good work from de Kock but the throw was a bit wide.
4.2 overs (0 Run) The batsman gets an inside edge and the ball hits him on the pads.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Short of a length delivery on middle, Zazai pulls it towards square leg for a single.
3.6 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on middle, flicked through square leg for a run.
3.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE. He will have to re-bowl that. A short ball, but misdirected, down the leg side. Zazai lets it go.
3.5 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, a tad short, helped through square leg for a single.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! GORGEOUS! Possibly the best shot of the afternoon so far. Overpitched, outside off, Noor Ali reaches out and drives it through the covers! Yawning gap over there.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, played straight to point.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Another jaffa. On a length, outside off, Noor Ali looks to defend but the ball seams away and beats the outside edge!
3.1 overs (1 Run) Full and down the leg side, flicked through square leg for a single.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Zadran offers no shot to this one.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Short of a length delivery on middle, Zazai pulls it towards fine leg for a run.
2.4 overs (2 Runs) Short delivery on middle, Zazai pulls it over mid-wicket. The batsmen get two runs.
2.3 overs (0 Run) UPPISH, BUT SAFE! Almost hit it straight to the man. A short ball, on middle, Zazai pulls it towards square leg and almost gives a straightforward catch to Rassie van der Dussen. Lands just short.
2.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Excellent delivery from Kagiso Rabada. Good length delivery on off, Zazai looks to flick but misses it due to the away movement on this one.
2.1 overs (2 Runs) Rabada bowls a length delivery on middle, Zazai flicks it through square leg. The batsmen pick up a couple.
1.6 overs (0 Run) A maiden over to begin for Beuran. A short ball around middle and leg, Noor Ali arches his back and sways away from the line of the bouncer.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, on a length, angling away, let through.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Noor Ali looks to defend but the ball zips away and beats the outside edge.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Around middle and off, watchfully blocked out.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! A poor ball to end the over. A full toss, on middle, Zazai flicks it through square leg. Imran Tahir races to his right from third man and dives but in vain.
0.5 over (0 Run) Around middle and leg, Hazrat looks to tuck it to the leg side but misses and is hit on the pads.
0.4 over (0 Run) Landed on a fuller length again, pushed away from his body towards point.
0.3 over (0 Run) Outside off, pushed straight to point.
0.2 over (0 Run) Full on middle, flicked towards mid-wicket. Rabada slips in his followthrough and gets up gingerly.
0.1 over (0 Run) Beaten first up! On a length around middle, Zazai looks to defend but the ball comes in, squares him into two and goes over the stumps!