World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

South Africa Announce World Cup Squad; Hashim Amla, Dale Steyn Picked In Bid To Win Maiden Title

Updated: 18 April 2019 17:41 IST

South Africa have reached the ICC Cricket World Cup semi-finals four times.

Cricket South Africa claimed Dale Steyn's experience will be invaluable in England. © AFP

South Africa on Thursday announced their 15-member squad for the ICC World Cup 2019, starting on May 30 in the UK. Faf du Plessis will lead a highly experienced and charged-up squad in South Africa's bid to clinch a maiden title in the World Cup. Seasoned campaigners Hashim Amla, David Miller, Dale Steyn, JP Duminy and Imran Tahir were the top picks in a highly predictable squad. However, Aiden Markram was selected for the opening spot ahead of in-form batsman Reeza Hendricks.

South Africa squad:

Faf du Plessis (capt), JP Duminy, David Miller, Dale Steyn, Andile Phehlukwayo, Imran Tahir, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Quinton de Kock, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Hashim Amla, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Cricket South Africa was full of praise for all-rounder Duminy, who has featured in two editions of the World Cup.

"Experienced and versatile. @jpduminy21's all-round ability puts the Proteas in good stead, his knowledge, adaptability will solidify the middle-order. Having played 194 ODI's for South Africa he's seen it all and has done it all," CSA said in a tweet.

In admiration for "exceptional" fast bowler Dale Steyn, CSA claimed his experience will be invaluable in England.

"@DaleSteyn62 Has been exceptional for South Africa, in just 123 matches he's taken a whopping 194 ODI wickets. His experience will be invaluable in England as the Proteas attempt to bring it home," CSA tweeted.

South Africa will start their campaign at the World Cup 2019 against hosts England at the Kennington Oval, London, on May 30.

In the history of the World Cup, South Africa have never won a title and reached semi-finals four times.

Comments
Topics : South Africa Cricket Team Hashim Amla Dale Steyn JP Duminy World Cup 2019 Cricket
Highlights
  • South Africa announced their 15-member squad for the ICC World Cup 2019
  • Faf du Plessis will lead a highly experienced squad
  • Markram was selected for the opening spot ahead of Hendricks
