World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Sourav Ganguly Picks His World Cup 2019 Semifinalists

Updated: 25 April 2019 22:31 IST

Sourav Ganguly led India to the final of World Cup 2003, played in South Africa.

Former captain Souav Ganguly says India are one of the contenders to win the World Cup © BCCI/IPL

With World Cup 2019 around a month away, all participating nations have announced their respective 15-man squads for the quadrennial event. Former captain Sourav Ganguly, who led India to the final of 2003 World Cup, has predicted four teams that might make it to the semifinals of the tournament. According to Sourav Ganguly, Team India's current strength makes them"favourites" going into any competition leave alone World Cup where they are sure-shot semifinalists along with Australia, England and Pakistan.

"My pick for the four semifinalists spot would be India, Australia, England and Pakistan. India are one of the title-contenders of course," Ganguly told PTI in an interview.

"It's going to be one of the most keenly contested World Cups. Indian team is so strong that in any tournament they will be favourites. This World Cup will probably be the best format. The best four teams will reach the semi-finals playing all the teams. There are no easy teams," said Ganguly.

Ten teams will be competing in the ODI cricket's quadrennial extravaganza in a round robin format where every team plays each other before the semifinals.

Kuldeep Yadav's four wickets in nine games is not something that will affect his performance in the World Cup. "He will get wickets in the World Cup, don't worry. He's a superb bowler," Ganguly said without reading much into Kuldeep's below-par show for KKR.

The Prince of Kolkata is now playing a pivotal role in the turnaround of Delhi Capitals in search of an elusive IPL title. "I don't see the challenges as tough, I just find a way to try and make it work. Sometimes it works, sometimes it does not. It's a great honour to help these players and turn around a team which has not done well in the past," the Delhi Capitals advisor said.

Delhi Capitals are occupying second place behind Chennai Super Kings in the leaderboard as they need one win from three matches to seal their playoff berth.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Highlights
  • India, Australia, England and Pakistan are Ganguly's four picks
  • India can win the World Cup, he also said
  • Ganguly has also backed the under-fire Kuldeep Yadav
