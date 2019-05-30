 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Sachin Tendulkar To Make His Commentary Debut In World Cup 2019 Opener

Updated: 30 May 2019 09:39 IST

Sachin Tendulkar will grace the commentary box during the World Cup opener between hosts England and South Africa to be played at The Oval in London.

Sachin Tendulkar retired from all forms of cricket in 2013. © AFP

Sachin Tendulkar, the legendary Indian cricketer, will make his debut as a commentator during the World Cup, beginning in England and Wales on Thursday. Tendulkar will grace the commentary box during the tournament opener between hosts England and South Africa to be played at The Oval in London. The Master Blaster will join the pre-show in Hindi and English at 1:30 pm IST, with his very own segment 'Sachin Opens Again'. 

He will be joined by a panel of experts, some of whom have had the pleasure of playing alongside the iconic batsman.

Tendulkar scored 2,278 runs in the six editions of the World Cup he played. 

He also holds the record for scoring the highest number of runs in a single edition of the World Cup - 673 in 11 matches in 2003.

Sachin Tendulkar, in his career that lasted 24 years, amassed 34,357 runs.

Sachin Tendulkar retired from all forms of cricket in 2013.

Sachin Tendulkar, who made his international debut at the age of 16 in 1989, is the leading run scorer in Tests, with 15,921 runs and One-Day Internationals, with 18,426 runs.

He is also the only player to score more than 30,000 runs in all forms of international cricket.

Tendulkar holds the record for highest number of centuries in both Tests (51) and ODIs (49) and he is the only man to score 100 centuries in international cricket.

Moreover, Tendulkar was the first player to score a double century in ODIs.

India will begin their World Cup campaign on June 5 against South Africa. 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team England England Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team World Cup 2019 England vs South Africa, Match 1 Cricket Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
