Rohit Sharma, Team India's vice-captain, broke into impromptu dance after taking South African opener Hashim Amla's catch in his side's World Cup 2019 opener at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday. Hashim Amla, who missed out South Africa's previous match, was the first scalp for India and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in the World Cup 2019 as the Virat Kohli-led side got off to a positive start in the quadrennial. Rohit Sharma couldn't hold onto his emotions as he displayed some dance moves, which was turned into a GIF and was shared by the Cricket World Cup's Twitter handle.

When your team makes a blistering start to #CWC19! pic.twitter.com/jtTSAdissC — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 5, 2019

After Amla, Jasprit Bumrah got rid of Quinton de Kock in the sixth over as India added salt to South Africa's wounds.

South Africa were reduced to 34/2 at the end of 10 overs, their worst start in powerplays by any side in this edition of the 50-over tournament, after electing to bat first.

South Africa, who opted to bat, slumped to 135 for six in 36 overs. Yuzvendra Chahal had by then picked three wickets from his six overs.

Both India and South Africa have opted to play with two spinners each at The Rose Bowl. India are playing with their regular wrist spinners Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav while South Africa have veteran Imran Tahir and Tabraiz Shamsi in their ranks.