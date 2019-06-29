 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

"Different Personalities, Both Champions": Ravi Shastri On MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli

Updated: 29 June 2019 10:56 IST

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have different approach to the game but have been crucial members and match-winners for the Indian cricket team.

Ravi Shastri observing MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli © Twitter

Ravi Shastri, India's head coach, has watched former India skipper MS Dhoni and his successor Virat Kohli from close quarters for quite sometime now. Though MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have contrasting personalities and approach to the game, they have been crucial members for the Indian cricket team and Ravi Shastri regards them highly. After India's latest victory over West Indies at the World Cup 2019, Shastri took to Twitter to post a picture, in which he can be seen closely observing Dhoni and Kohli.

Shastri reckons though the duo have different personalities, they are champions and mighty effective in their own way.

Dhoni has also been the go-to man for Kohli on plenty of occasions on the field. While the India skipper has backed Dhoni despite his consecutive slow starts at the World Cup 2019.

Under the mentorship of Shastri, India have started the World Cup 2019 on a positive note and are a threat to any opposition. India recently displaced England to take the top spot in the ODI rankings during the World Cup 2019.

India now have 123 points while World Cup 2019 hosts England have 122, which saw them slip to the second spot.

The India vs England World Cup 2019 match on Sunday will be a crucial match and could decide which team stays ahead on the points table, where they are currently separated by a point.

India need only a win to book their place at the World Cup 2019 semi-finals after holders Australia.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni World Cup 2019 Cricket
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have different approach to the game
  • Dhoni has also been the go-to man for Kohli on plenty of occasions
  • India have started the World Cup 2019 on a positive note
