World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

MS Dhoni's Role Massive, Will Be Big Player In World Cup 2019: Ravi Shastri

Updated: 21 May 2019 17:06 IST

Ravi Shastri also said MS Dhoni is the best wicketkeeper in the world in the 50-over format.

MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni reads the game better than anyone and also guides young bowlers from behind the stumps. © AFP

MS Dhoni, the 2011 World Cup-winning captain, has been the go-to man for Team India cricketers including current skipper Virat Kohli. MS Dhoni's abilities to read the game from behind the stumps and guide the players make him an indispensable part of the team, despite being at the twilight of his decorated career. Team India coach Ravi Shastri believes MS Dhoni will play a massive role in World Cup 2019 and his communication with skipper Virat Kohli has been fantastic.

Dhoni's knack to pull off no look run outs and brilliant stumpings makes one of the finest stumpers in world cricket. And coach Shastri said he has shown that there is no one better than him.

"MS Dhoni's role will be massive. His communication with Virat has been fantastic. As a keeper, he has shown there is no one better than him. He will be a big player in this World Cup," coach Shastri said at Team India's pre-departure press conference.

Dhoni will be featuring in his fourth World Cup. A veteran of 341 One-Day International (ODI) matches, Dhoni has amassed 10,500 runs at an average of over 50. He also holds the highest score of an unbeaten 183 and will be a vital cog in the middle order for the national team.

The 37-year-old's strike rate has gone down in the last few years but in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019, he showed that he can still finish the games for his side.

Highlights
  • MS Dhoni is India's most successful captain across formats
  • Ravi Shastri believes MS Dhoni will play a massive role in World Cup 2019
  • India won ODI World Cup after 28 years in 2011 under Dhoni's leadership
