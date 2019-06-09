 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Afghanistan Skipper Gulbadin Naib Gives Massive Update On Rashid Khan's Head Injury

Updated: 09 June 2019 09:48 IST

Rashid Khan was dismissed off the ball which hit him on the head by New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson

Rashid Khan was unable to bowl against New Zealand © AFP

Rashid Khan, Afghanistan's premier leg-spinner, was unable to bowl against New Zealand at the World Cup 2019 match in Taunton on Saturday after being hit on the head off a bouncer bowled by New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson. The incident took place in the 34th over of the match when Rashid Khan failed to judge Lockie Ferguson's length and tried to duck but the ball ricocheted into the stumps as he was eventually dismissed for a duck. According to AFP, Rashid Khan, failed a first concussion soon after but Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib believes his leg-spinner should recover in time for his side's next match on June 15 against South Africa. 

"He's feeling now better. The doctor said don't go to the field but now he's feeling well. So he needed rest. So obviously we have a couple of days. He's fine now," Naib told reporters.

"I asked the physio if he needed rest, some headache. We have a rest of one week for the other game. So now he's feeling well. So he should go to hospital and check for some tests.

"He's well. Afghani people is strong. So it's just a small thing."

Afghnaistan suffered a seven-wicket thrashing in the match against New Zealand in absence of Rashid Khan's bowling.

Kane Williamson led by example as the New Zealand captain's 79 not out maintained their 100 percent start to the World Cup 2019.

New Zealand's third successive victory kept them on course to make the semi-finals in the 10-team tournament.

(With AFP inputs)

Afghanistan Rashid Khan World Cup 2019 Cricket
Highlights
  • Rashid Khan was dismissed off the ball which hit him on the head
  • New Zealand's third successive victory kept them on course for semis
  • Kane Williamson led by example
