Pakistan left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz, calling his fellow fast bowler Mohammad Amir an amazing talent, said that the duo share a strong bond and always listen to one another. Mohammad Amir is having a great run in World Cup 2019. He has claimed 15 wickets in 5 matches and is sitting at the 3rd spot on the list of leading wicket takers. Australia's Mitchell Starc is leading the table with 19 wickets in 7 matches.

Wahab Riaz has picked 8 wickets in 5 matches in World Cup 2019.

In a video shared by the International Cricket Council's (ICC) official Twitter handle, Wahab Riaz spoke about his relationship with Amir and Pakistan's chances in World Cup 2019.

"The best thing is that we both talk to each other how things are going, what we should do and how we should bowl. We always listen to each other and always believe in each other's perspective about any game," said Wahab.

"Amir failed to perform to his level in the last few games he played before World Cup, he was not the one among the wickets and as a bowler I know how difficult it was even though you had that self-belief. But, when people talk a lot about you, it is not that easy," he added.

Wahab said that the bowler like Amir always leads from the front and it is really exciting about him.

On Pakistan's chances in World Cup 2019, Wahab Riaz said that the players know that they let the team down but they also know how to pull things back. "Pakistan have lot of match winners. If we suffer exit from World Cup 2019, it won't be justified. We don't have to look what other teams are doing, we have to see what we are doing. We have nothing to lose and can reach semi-finals winning the remaining three games."