New Zealand, who were so close to winning the 2014 World Cup title, making it all the way to the final, will be meeting Sri Lanka, the 1996 champions, in their opening World Cup 2019 clash. While neither side is considered a strong candidate for the title, they would be hoping to make some waves against better rated sides. New Zealand seem to have more firepower and could well be a side that could upset a few apple carts, while Sri Lanka have been through some serious internal strife and would be hoping for a resurrection.
New Zealand and Sri Lanka began their rivalry way back in 1979 but like all sub-continental sides, Sri Lanka began whittling down on the deficit in the later years.
Matches: 98
New Zealand won: 48
Sri Lanka won: 41
Tied: 1
No result: 8
New Zealand had some good performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 while the Sri Lankans in the fray, barring Lasith Malinga, were barely visible.
Both sides would be keen to begin with a win and that is what makes the first match that much more important for all concerned on both sides.