England gear up to host New Zealand, who have made it to their second successive World Cup final, in bid to clinch their first crown at the ICC showpiece event at Lord's in London on Sunday. England have played the summit clash thrice before, while New Zealand finished runners-up in the 2015 edition of the World Cup. Both the sides entered the final with impressive wins over top-rated teams in the semi-finals. England beat Australia by eight wickets, while New Zealand defeated India by 18 runs in a rain-marred match, played over two days in Manchester.

The Mecca of cricket - Lord's hasn't seen the best of England in One-day Internationals so far. Between the two sides, the one that keeps calm in the pressure of the grand finale will be successful on Sunday.

The London weather is foretasted to be warm and a full 50-over game a side is expected at Lord's.

Now, for the biggest match of the tournament, hosts England are expected to play an unchanged playing XI.

Experienced spinner Moeen Ali might not get a chance in the team, with Adil Rashid having done a decent job along with a daunting pace-attack, comprising Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Liam Plunkett.

Rashid claimed three wickets to help England bowl out Australia for 223 runs in the semi-final.

New Zealand, on the other hand, might call Colin Munro back in the playing XI in place of opener Henry Nicholls, who has failed to impress much with the willow.

Nicholls managed scores of 28, 0 and 8 in his last three World Cup matches.

Probable XI:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro/Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson.

Squads:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, James Vince, Liam Dawson.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham (w), Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Tom Blundell, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Colin Munro.