 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Watch: Ziva Dhoni Cheers For India From The Stands In Birmingham

Updated: 03 July 2019 16:18 IST

MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva and wife Sakshi were also spotted during India's previous matches in the World Cup 2019.

Watch: Ziva Dhoni Cheers For India From The Stands In Birmingham
Ziva Dhoni, India's dedicated supporter, was once again at it © Twitter

Ziva Dhoni, India's dedicated supporter, was once again at it as she cheered for the Indian team in their World Cup 2019 match against Bangladesh on Tuesday in Birmingham. The ever-enthusiastic Ziva was seen loudly cheering "Go India" from the stands as an all-round India beat Bangladesh to book a semi-finals spot in the World Cup 2019. Ziva, the Internet sensation, along with her mother Sakshi Dhoni were also present at previous matches for India in World Cup 2019. The four-year-old always makes sure to make her presence felt with her adorable gestures.

Watch Ziva Dhoni adorably cheering for India here:

Ziva Dhoni's Instagram account is currently filled with her pictures and videos from England, where she is accompanying her father MS Dhoni, who is on national duty.

She was also spotted with Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan during the India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

Ziva's tour to England comes after she cheered for her father and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019.

On the work front, MS Dhoni, has registered a decent performance at the World Cup 2019 but his approach has been constantly criticised by fans and ex-cricketers.

Dhoni has played all the matches India have played at the World Cup 2019, scoring 223 runs, with the high score of an unbeaten 56.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni World Cup 2019 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ziva and wife Sakshi Dhoni were spotted during India's previous matches
  • The ever-enthusiastic Ziva was seen loudly cheering "Go India"
  • The four-year-old always makes sure to make her presence felt
Related Articles
MS Dhoni Likely To Retire After India
MS Dhoni Likely To Retire After India's Last World Cup Match
World Cup 2019: Rishabh Pant To Work On Fielding, Says Coach R Sridhar
World Cup 2019: Rishabh Pant To Work On Fielding, Says Coach R Sridhar
Sanjay Bangar Jumps To MS Dhoni
Sanjay Bangar Jumps To MS Dhoni's Defence, Says "Surprised" By Criticism
India vs England: MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav
India vs England: MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav's "Lack Of Intent" Leaves Cricket Fraternity Baffled
"It Wasn
"It Wasn't Coming Off": Virat Kohli On MS Dhoni's Struggle To Hit Boundaries
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.