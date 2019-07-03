Ziva Dhoni, India's dedicated supporter, was once again at it as she cheered for the Indian team in their World Cup 2019 match against Bangladesh on Tuesday in Birmingham. The ever-enthusiastic Ziva was seen loudly cheering "Go India" from the stands as an all-round India beat Bangladesh to book a semi-finals spot in the World Cup 2019. Ziva, the Internet sensation, along with her mother Sakshi Dhoni were also present at previous matches for India in World Cup 2019. The four-year-old always makes sure to make her presence felt with her adorable gestures.