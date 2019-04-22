MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva has become a jovial part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp. She often breaks the Internet with her adorable gestures and becomes the centre of attraction wherever she goes. Ziva, on Easter, set out on an "egg-hunting adventure" along with other star kids from the CSK franchise. The CSK franchise posted the video of the adventure on their Twitter handle where the children can be seen roaming around in a garden, searching for Easter eggs.

The Cubs and their Egg-hunting adventure! Watch the adorable Super kids celebrate Easter Sunday as a Super family! #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/OZvy061jAB — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 22, 2019

In the IPL 2019 season, while her father and CSK skipper MS Dhoni is leading his franchise to their title defence with an inch-perfect start, Ziva was seen enjoying her time with some of the players.

Ziva was earlier seen giving a lesson to Dwayne Bravo on the correct way to wear a cap.

She was also captured in a video shouting "Go Papa" from the Feroz Shah Kotla stands, when Delhi Capitals hosted CSK.

CSK are currently on top of the IPL 2019 points table with seven wins from 10 matches. They lost their last encounter by a run to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a final-ball thriller.

They will next host SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday and a win can help them book a play-offs berth in the IPL 2019.