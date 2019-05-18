 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Mohammed Shami Feels Proud To Be Part Of India's Current Bowling Attack

Updated: 18 May 2019 14:45 IST

In the last few years, Indian bowlers have emerged as one of the best in the world and gone are the days when Indian team relied heavily only on their batsmen for the success.

Mohammed Shami described having skills and pace together as the USP of the bowling attack. © AFP

Mohammed Shami, the spearhead of India's bowling unit at upcoming World Cup 2019, feels proud to be a part of the current attack as they have proved to be the team's strength in the recent times. In the last few years, Indian bowlers have emerged as one of the best in the world and gone are the days when Indian team relied heavily only on their batsmen for the success. Going into the World Cup 2019, Indian bowlers, especially the fast bowlers are a cause of worry not for Virat Kohli but the opposition.

But this change in perception did not happen overnight. It has taken a couple of years for the Indian team management to create a pool of fast bowlers who have the perfect mix of skills and pace to push opposition batsmen on the backfoot.

"The best part is that along with variety, we have an attack that can bowl fast. Having skills and pace together is the USP of this side as that somewhere increases the confidence of the attack. To be honest, it is like a dream that has come true and I feel very proud that today people talk about our bowling unit as one of the best -- a thing that wasn't heard much, but is now called our strength," Shami told IANS.

Shami who was out of the Indian ODI team for last two years, knew that he will have his chance and finally when he got his chance he grabbed it with both hands.

"I was just waiting for an opportunity as I had a good record in white-ball cricket. Waited for almost two years and I had it in mind that when I did get the chance, I will show what I could do. Always knew that I can adapt to the shorter format and bowl the line and length required to succeed," he revealed.

(With IANS Inputs)

Topics mentioned in this article Mohammed Shami Ahmed Mohammed Shami India India Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Cricket
Highlights
  • Mohammad Shami will spearhead India's bowling attack at World Cup 2019
  • India will play two warmup matches before World Cup 2019
  • In first warmup match India will face New Zealand on May 25
