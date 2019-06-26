 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Watch: Mitchell Starc Castles Ben Stokes With Stunning Yorker, Leaves Twitter In Awe

Updated: 26 June 2019 10:35 IST

Mitchell Starc revealed a breakfast confrontation with a bantering fan inspired his ferocious spell at Lord's.

Watch: Mitchell Starc Castles Ben Stokes With Stunning Yorker, Leaves Twitter In Awe
Mitchell Starc finished with an impressive spell of 4/43. © AFP

Mitchell Starc dismissed Ben Stokes with a stunning yorker to end his pursuit of victory and England lost to Australia by 64 runs in the World Cup 2019 at Lord's in London on Tuesday. With the triumph, Australia booked a semi-finals berth and put hosts England in a situation where they desperately need to win both their remaining matches. All-rounder Ben Stokes top-scored with 89 runs but failed to drive England past the victory line as Mitchell Starc struck the right chord at the right time and stunned Ben Stokes with a yorker.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared the video of Stokes' dismissal saying: "Starc gets Stokes with a yorker! #CmonAussie | #CWC19".

The fans flooded the tweet with lovely comments from all across the globe, with many calling Starc's toe-crusher the "ball of the tournament".

Starc finished with an impressive spell of 4/43, besides Jason Behrendorff's five-wicket haul, as Australia bowled out England for 221 in their chase of 286.

Later, the Australian left-armer revealed a breakfast confrontation with a bantering fan inspired his ferocious spell at Lord's.

Starc's wife Alyssa Healy, who plays for the Australia Women's team, brought the incident to light on Twitter, claiming an England supporter had fired up her husband with his taunts at the team hotel earlier in the day.

Starc confirmed he had been targeted but insisted the jibes weren't especially hurtful.

"I was still half-asleep. It was some bloke in a suit, having a go at my strapping tape and having a go at my bowling. I was just hungry. He was just having a laugh at my strapping tape and what I was eating. I had a few poached eggs, three I think," Starc said. 

"It's all been good fun throughout the tour around the crowds and at the hotel. It's just part and parcel of a World Cup," he added.

Starc believes the holders' comprehensive win was the perfect preparation for the World Cup knockout stages after Aaron Finch's side sealed a place in the semi-finals.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team Benjamin Andrew Stokes Ben Stokes Mitchell Aaron Starc Mitchell Starc Cricket England vs Australia, Match 32 World Cup 2019
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Mitchell Starc dismissed Ben Stokes with a stunning yorker
  • England lost to Australia by 64 runs in the World Cup 2019
  • Australia booked a semi-finals berth
Related Articles
Aaron Finch, Mitchell Starc Shine As Australia Beat Sri Lanka By 87 Runs
Aaron Finch, Mitchell Starc Shine As Australia Beat Sri Lanka By 87 Runs
David Warner Century Powers Australia To 41-Run Win Over Pakistan
David Warner Century Powers Australia To 41-Run Win Over Pakistan
World Cup 2019: Pakistan
World Cup 2019: Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq relishes World Cup battle with Australia's Mitchell Starc
Watch: Virat Kohli
Watch: Virat Kohli's Brilliant Reaction To MS Dhoni's Huge Six Off Mitchell Starc In India vs Australia Clash
World Cup 2019, IND vs AUS Highlights: India Beat Australia By 36 Runs For Second Straight Win
World Cup 2019, IND vs AUS Highlights: India Beat Australia By 36 Runs For Second Straight Win
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.