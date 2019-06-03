 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019: Massive Injury Setback For South Africa As Lungi Ngidi Is Ruled Out Of India Clash

Updated: 03 June 2019 10:13 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें

South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi will be sidelined for up to 10 days after suffering a hamstring strain in Sunday's World Cup defeat to Bangladesh.

World Cup 2019: Massive Injury Setback For South Africa As Lungi Ngidi Is Ruled Out Of India Clash
Lungi Ngidi limped off the Oval pitch after bowling just four overs in Bangladesh's innings. © AFP

South Africa's World Cup 2019 campaign went from bad to worse after the Proteas were humbled by an electric Bangladesh team in World Cup 2019 on Sunday. This was South Africa's second straight loss following the drubbing at the hands of hosts England in the World Cup 2019 opener. There was more bad news for the South African team as key fast bowler Lungi Ngidi was ruled out of the all-important clash against the No.2-ranked India. South Africa's task of reaching the last-four will in all probability hinge on them getting one over tournament favourites India but poor form, juxtaposed with injuries in the squad could spell doom for the South Africans.

Lungi Ngidi, who was the pick of the South African bowlers in the tournament opener against England, limped off the field with a hamstring strain in the seventh over of the match against Bangladesh.

Lungi Ngidi had struggled early on, giving away 34 runs off his four overs but a shot at redemption was cut short by the hamstring injury.

Team manager Mohammed Moosajee confirmed that Ngidi will miss South Africa's clash against India and hoped the pacer would be fit for the match against the West Indies on June 10.

"He was assessed and clinically we felt that he had a left hamstring strain," Moosajee was quoted as saying by the ICC website.

"We decided not to let him go out there and bowl any further in this match.

"So currently, it probably means that he'll be out for about a week to 10 days, but we'll have scans done tomorrow. The plan will be probably to get him ready for the West Indies match."

South Africa already have a few injury worries in the squad. Captain Faf du Plessis had admitted during the tournament opener that Dale Steyn was only 80 per cent fit and hoped he would be ready in time to face India.

During the clash against England, Hashim Amla was hit on the helmet by a Jofra Archer and was forced to sit out the match against Bangladesh with David Miller coming in as his replacement. Amla is expected to return for the clash against India.

"The concussion assessments were done on Thursday and initially the results were inconclusive. Then the next test showed he could bat," Moosajee said.

"Subsequent to the match, the next day he felt some symptoms, so as a precaution we decided to rest him for this game.

"The plan is to have him ready for the game against India in Southampton."

(With AFP Inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Lungisani Ngidi Lungi Ngidi Dale Willem Steyn Dale Steyn Hashim Mahomed Amla Hashim Amla World Cup 2019 South Africa vs India, Match 8 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Lungi Ngidi ruled out of South Africa vs India World Cup clash
  • Ngidi suffered a hamstring strain in South Africa's loss to Bangladesh
  • South Africa have lost both their matches in the World Cup so far
Related Articles
IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings Sign New Zealand All-Rounder Scott Kuggeleijn As Lungi Ngidi
IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings Sign New Zealand All-Rounder Scott Kuggeleijn As Lungi Ngidi's Replacement
Hashim Amla Left Out Of South Africa Squad For First Three ODIs Against Sri Lanka
Hashim Amla Left Out Of South Africa Squad For First Three ODIs Against Sri Lanka
South Africa Pacer Lungi Ngidi Ruled Out For 3 Months, To Miss Pakistan Series
South Africa Pacer Lungi Ngidi Ruled Out For 3 Months, To Miss Pakistan Series
Bowlers Shine As South Africa Beat Australia By Six Wickets In 1st ODI
Bowlers Shine As South Africa Beat Australia By Six Wickets In 1st ODI
South Africa Include Dale Steyn In Squad For Australia Tour
South Africa Include Dale Steyn In Squad For Australia Tour
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 29 May 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
ss