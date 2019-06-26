 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Jason Holder Urges West Indies To Dig Deep In World Cup Clash Against India

Updated: 26 June 2019 21:33 IST

West Indies are languishing in eighth spot in the 10-team table with just three points as the group stage nears its conclusion.

Jason Holder Urges West Indies To Dig Deep In World Cup Clash Against India
The West Indies' World Cup hopes were hit by injuries to Evin Lewis and Andre Russell. © AFP

West Indies captain Jason Holder says he is proud of his players but wants them to put everything together in a "perfect" World Cup performance against India. The two-time champions opened their campaign with a convincing victory against Pakistan but have not won since and, barring an unlikely sequence of results, will be heading home after the group phase. Batsmen Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran and Carlos Brathwaite have shown glimpses of what they can offer but have failed to win games for the team. Brathwaite hit his maiden one-day international century in West Indies' ultimately fruitless chase of a target of 292 against New Zealand on Saturday.

Holder urged his team to show fight on Thursday against Virat Kohli's unbeaten side, who look certain to reach the semi-finals.

"We've shown glimpses here and there of what we can produce. And as a side we just haven't brought it together collectively more often than not," Holder said at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

"And it's hurt us in games before. So tomorrow is another opportunity for us to bring it all together and play a perfect game."

The West Indies' World Cup hopes were hit by injuries to Evin Lewis and Andre Russell, who has been replaced by Sunil Ambris in the squad, but Holder said the batsmen should step up despite the problems.

"Injuries have definitely plagued us. But I've been proud of them so far. I think for them it's just a matter for them to grasp batting on the international circuit," said Holder.

"And I think Shai has done a reasonable job so far. Hety (Hetmyer) has shown glimpses of brilliance, as well as Nicholas. It's up to them to take it deeper. They've got to be the rock and soul for our team.

"And they've got to set up games and learn to close them out. And a guy who has done that over the tournament is (New Zealand captain) Kane Williamson."

West Indies are languishing in eighth spot in the 10-team table with just three points as the group stage nears its conclusion.

"In terms of the squad, I think everybody's upbeat for the occasion. Playing India is always a big game for West Indies, and we're looking forward to it," said Holder.

"First we need to finish the campaign as best as we can. And our objective is to win all three games."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Jason Omar Holder Jason Holder World Cup 2019 Cricket West Indies vs India, Match 34
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • West Indies are languishing in eighth spot in the 10-team table
  • Jason Holder urged his team to show fight on Thursday
  • Virat Kohli's unbeaten side look certain to reach the semi-finals
Related Articles
India vs West Indies: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Indian Bowler To Watch
India vs West Indies: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Indian Bowler To Watch
World Cup 2019, West Indies vs India, Manchester Weather Report: Rain Likely To Stay Away As India Look To Inch Close To Semis
World Cup 2019, West Indies vs India, Manchester Weather Report: Rain Likely To Stay Away As India Look To Inch Close To Semis
India vs West Indies: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats
India vs West Indies: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats
World Cup 2019: India vs West Indies: MS Dhoni, Indian Batsman To Watch
World Cup 2019: India vs West Indies: MS Dhoni, Indian Batsman To Watch
India vs West Indies: Match Date, Time, Venue, Stadium
India vs West Indies: Match Date, Time, Venue, Stadium
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.