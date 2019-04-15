 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

India World Cup Squad Announced, Dinesh Karthik In, Rishabh Pant And Ambati Rayudu Left Out

Updated: 15 April 2019 15:46 IST
While there were no major surprises in the 15, the inclusion of Dinesh Karthik was the notable factor was Rishabh Pant was the surprise exclusion

India announced 15-man squad for World Cup 2019. © AFP

India announced their 15-man squad for the ICC World Cup 2019, to be played in the UK from May 30, 2019. Virat Kohli will lead the squad, which was announced in Mumbai on Monday. While there were no major surprises in the 15, the inclusion of Dinesh Karthik was the notable factor was Rishabh Pant was the surprise exclusion. The announcement had been awaited with great anticipation, especially since it was announced about a week ago, with most of the conjecture surrounding who would be India's crucial No. 4 batsman. The squad was announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Chairman of Selectors MSK Prasad.

Veteran Dinesh Karthik pipped young turk Rishabh Pant in the fight for the second wicket-keeper's slot.

There were no surprises as the MSK Prasad-headed selection committee maintained continuity in their choices with the only topic of discussion being the second wicketkeeper.

The 33-year-old Karthik got the nod ahead of the 21-year-old Pant despite an indifferent IPL campaign with the Kolkata Knight Riders.

"The second wicketkeeper comes into play only if Mahi (Mahendra Singh Dhoni) is injured. We went ahead with Karthik because of his experience in big matches," Prasad said while announcing the squad here. The side, expectedly led by Virat kohli, comprises five specialist batsmen, two wicket-keepers, three fast bowlers, three all-rounders and two specialist spinners.

Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar made it for his "three-dimensional" qualities.

The squad:

Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MSD (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami

(With PTI inputs)
 

Topics : India Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Cricket
Highlights
  • Dinesh Karthik was the notable inclusion in the squad
  • Ambati Rayudu and Rishabh Pant were left out
  • The World Cup 2019 will get underway from May 30
