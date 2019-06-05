Sachin Tendulkar made his commentary debut in the World Cup 2019 a few days ago and was also a part of the panel during the India vs South Africa World Cup 2019 clash. At the mid-innings break Sachin Tendulkar made a short appearance where he shared his views about India's performance in the World Cup 2019 opener. Sachin Tendulkar was mighty impressed by pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's performance and Virat Kohli's captaincy. He also said Kagiso Rabada will come in handy for South Africa he starts well with the bowl.

"Would like to single Jasprit Bumrah, he created pressure on the batters with his pace and bounce," Tendulkar said at the mid-innings break.

"The field placement also showed Virat Kohli's pro-active captaincy," Tendulkar added.

In the match, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal grabbed four wickets, helping India restrict South Africa to a sub-par 227 for 9.

South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis' decision to bat under overcast conditions backfired with Jasprit Bumrah (10-1-35-2) setting the tone with twin blows in his opening spell.

Chahal (10-0-51-4) then tightened the noose on South African batsmen as they could never really force the pace during the middle overs. Incidentally, this was the best 10-over single spell (in terms of wickets taken) by any bowler in a World Cup game.

South Africa's total got some semblance of respectability courtesy Chris Morris (42 off 34) and Kagiso Rabada (31 not out off 35), who shared a much needed 66-run stand for the eighth wicket.

(With PTI inputs)