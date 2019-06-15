 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

India vs Pakistan: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats

Updated: 15 June 2019 10:47 IST

When it comes to the ICC World Cup, India have complete domination over Pakistan, irrespective of the rivalry.

India vs Pakistan: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats
There has been no joy for Pakistan versus India in World Cup cricket. © AFP

India and Pakistan's cricketing history has been of intense rivalry, with almost all their matches being played with an intensity which probably matches the most emotional sporting rivalry anywhere in the world. The two sides have had their share of joy and disappointment, but when in come to the ICC World Cup, Pakistan's disappointment has been manifold, since they are yet to register a win over arch-rivals India on this platform. India, on the other hand have handled the intense pressure with much more poise and the results are there for all to see.

World Cup head to head:

India vs Pakistan

Matches: 6

India won: 6

Pakistan won: 0

Ties: 0

No result: 0

As is evident, there has been no joy for Pakistan versus India in World Cup cricket. They would be desperate to notch up a win when the two sides meet at Manchester on Sunday.

India on the other hand would love to keep their winning streak intact and carry full points forward into their next league engagement.

Pakistan, with two losses and a rained-out game, will be desperate for points, irrespective of who the rivals are.

India India Cricket Team Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Cricket India vs Pakistan, Match 22
Highlights
  • India and Pakistan's cricketing history has been of intense rivalry
  • The two sides have had their share of joy and disappointment
  • The two sides meet in World Cup at Manchester on Sunday
