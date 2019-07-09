 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019 Semi Final: Fan Frenzy Grows As India vs New Zealand Semi Final Approaches

Updated: 09 July 2019 13:37 IST

Indian fans have been thronging Old Trafford in Manchester, braving the weather and the possibility of rain having an impact on the goings-on.

With the India vs New Zealand first semi-final of World Cup 2019 just hours away, Indians fans all around the world have are getting keyed up for a contest that they hope their team will win. Easily outnumbering the few New Zealand fans in Old Trafford at Manchester, the Team India fans have also begun putting forward their advice for skipper Virat Kohli as the team set up a match that will seem India, if they win, reach their fourth ICC World Cup final. India entered the finals in 1983, 2003 and 2011, winning the first and the last.

However, if the India vs New Zealand semi-final on Tuesday is washed out, it will be played on the next day, which has been kept as a reserve day. The reserve day comes into play in the knock-out stages of the World Cup 2019.

In case of a washed out match in the league stage, both teams were allotted a point each.

If the condition doesn't change on the reserve day and it is also a wash-out then the team with higher points from the league stage will automatically qualify for the final. This means, India will reach the final if rain does not allow the semi-final to be completed.

In case the Australia vs England World Cup 2019 semi-final is washed out on the reserve day, the holders will make it to the final because they have accumulated more points from the league stage.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Indian fans have been thronging Old Trafford in Manchester
  • Both teams were allotted a point each in the league stage
  • The team with higher points from the league stage will qualify
Related Articles
India vs New Zealand World Cup Semi Final: Airspace Over Old Trafford To Remain Shut During Match, English Board Tells BCCI
India vs New Zealand World Cup Semi Final: Airspace Over Old Trafford To Remain Shut During Match, English Board Tells BCCI
India vs New Zealand Semi-Final Live Score, World Cup 2019: Rain Threat As India Take On New Zealand In Blockbuster Semis
India vs New Zealand Semi-Final Live Score, World Cup 2019: Rain Threat As India Take On New Zealand In Blockbuster Semis
India vs New Zealand, World Cup Semi-Final: Saina Nehwal Leads Wishes For Team
India vs New Zealand, World Cup Semi-Final: Saina Nehwal Leads Wishes For Team
Special Prayers In UP Before India vs New Zealand World Cup Semifinal
Special Prayers In UP Before India vs New Zealand World Cup Semifinal
Cricket World Cup 2019 Semi Final, India vs New Zealand: Manchester Weather Report
Cricket World Cup 2019 Semi Final, India vs New Zealand: Manchester Weather Report
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.