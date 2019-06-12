Hardik Pandya has taken to the Indian limited-overs team like a duck to water. He has become an important cog in Virat Kohli's scheme of things, as he had been with MS Dhoni as well. Hardik Pandya has the ability to absolutely decimate any bowling attack, coming in in the lower middle-order and pile up runs at a rapid pace in order to consolidate on the good job done by the earlier batsmen. Even if they fail, he has the ability to play out overs and then attack. No less an asset in the bowling department, Hardik Pandya has frequently come up with crucial wickets in India's cause, be it in One-day Internationals (ODI) or T20 Internationals, or even Test cricket. His role cannot be underestimated as India meet New Zealand in their third World Cup 2019 league match on Thursday.