World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

India Look To Repair Batting Issues In Warm-Up Match Against Bangladesh

Updated: 27 May 2019 19:29 IST

India's batting faltered in the first warm-up match against New Zealand on Saturday but they will have a chance to correct it against Bangladesh.

Virat Kohli and his men will look to repair their batting issues. © AFP

Virat Kohli and his men will look to repair their batting issues in the warm-up contest against an unpredictable Bangladesh at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Tuesday. The Indian cricket team produced a below-par performance in the inaugural warm-up contest against New Zealand as they were bundled out for 179 runs, with Ravindra Jadeja solely contributing most of the runs for the 2011 World Cup champions. Bangladesh will be looking to get their first hit-out before beginning their World Cup 2019 campaign after their first warm-up contest against Pakistan was washed out without a ball being bowled.

Apart from Jadeja, fellow all-rounder Hardik Pandya scored 30 runs for India in the first warm-up, in a match where most of the key Indian batsmen faltered.

Openers Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan returned for single-digit scores while Kohli and MS Dhoni managed to score mere 18 and 17 runs respectively.

KL Rahul, who stepped in to bat at No.4, also disappointed managing to score only six runs off 10 deliveries.

In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah once again proved himself, conceding only two runs from his four overs. He also picked up a wicket.

Fellow pacer Mohammed Shami and spinner Jadeja were economical in their spells while all-rounder Hardik Pandya and wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal picked a wicket each.

Bangladesh will be participating in the World Cup banking on their triumphant run in the tri-series against Ireland and Windies. It was first ever ODI multi-nation trophy victory for the veteran Mashrafe Mortaza-led side.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), MS Dhoni (wk), Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, , Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Lokesh Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar.

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal sub, Mahmudullah, Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Abu Jayed, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman sub, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin.

