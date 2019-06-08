 
World Cup 2019, India vs Australia: MS Dhoni, Indian Batsman To Watch

Updated: 08 June 2019 14:16 IST

MS Dhoni will be one of the players to watch as India make an effort to snare the World Cup 2019. They have a crucial league match with Australia on Sunday.

World Cup 2019, India vs Australia: MS Dhoni, Indian Batsman To Watch
MS Dhoni is surely playing his last World Cup. © AFP

MS Dhoni is never too far away from the limelight. For a player who normally doesn't say much, he has the ability to grab the focus in any event. In the World Cup 2019, he began with setting the field for Bangladesh in the practice game - while batting! Then, his wicket-keeping gloves were in focus as the army-like insignia on it created much talk on social media and among the cricketing authorities. But apart from all of this, MS Dhoni's presence behind the stumps and his contribution to the Indian cause with the bat is worth its weight in gold.

MS Dhoni had the most dramatic One-day International (ODI) debut, against Bangladesh at Chittagong on December 23, 2004. He was run out for a duck after facing just one ball.

But that is now a distant dream as MS Dhoni's formidable record tells us.

He has so far played a massive 342 ODIs and in 290 innings as a batsman, Dhoni has scored a massive 10534 runs at an average of 5064 and a strike rate of 87.50. Dhoni has 10 ODI centuries, with 183 not out being his best.

His contribution behind the stumps is equally formidable. Dhoni has 314 catches and 121 stumpings to his credit.

MS Dhoni is surely playing his last World Cup, having had the honour being the second India skipper after Kapil Dev to lift the coveted World Cup trophy in 2011.

The veteran would surely be looking at signing off with a flourish, which can only mean good things for India in World Cup 2019.

India Cricket Team Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni World Cup 2019 Cricket India vs Australia
