India vs Afghanistan: Virat Kohli Fined For Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct

Team India's flamboyant skipper Virat Kohli faced the music for arguing with umpire Aleem Dar in an aggressive manner during the India vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 clash as he was fined 25 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct. Kohli was found to have breached Article 2.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "Excessive appealing during an International Match". Saturday's incident occurred in the 29th over of the Afghanistan innings, when Kohli advanced towards umpire Aleem Dar in an aggressive manner when appealing an lbw decision.