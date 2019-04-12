 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

India, Pakistan Match Like War, We Should Win: Virender Sehwag

Updated: 12 April 2019 20:47 IST

India and Pakistan are scheduled to play each other in the 2019 World Cup at Old Trafford on 16 June.

India, Pakistan Match Like War, We Should Win: Virender Sehwag
India had beaten Pakistan by 76 runs when the two teams clashed in the 2015 World Cup © AFP

A cricket match between India and Pakistan is nothing less than war, former India opener Virender Sehwag said at an event in Goa on Friday. India and Pakistan are scheduled to lock horns in a World Cup round-robin match on 16 June. There have been calls for the India team to boycott the match against Pakistan from several fans and former cricketers following February's militant attack in Pulwama. Sehwag's erstwhile opening partner Gautam Gambhir was one of the voices to have said that there would be nothing wrong if India forfeited the Pakistan match.

Asked if India should play Pakistan in the World Cup, Sehwag said, "There are two points which are discussed, whether we should have a war with Pakistan or not (and whether we should play Pakistan)."

"There is another point that is discussed. We should do whatever is good for the country's welfare. When India and Pakistan play a match, it is nothing less than a war. We should win the war, not lose it," he told reporters.

The World Cup will be played in England and Wales between May 30 and July 14 this year. All teams are scheduled to play nine round-robin matches each before four teams qualify for the knockout stage. 

Asked to speak on the ongoing Lok Sabha polls and if he intended to join politics, Sehwag quipped, "I have always worked on contract. Right from Ranji to the IPL (Indian Premier League), whichever party gives me a good contract, I will join."

On a lighter note, he added, "The contract should not be less that Rs 100 crore."

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Team Virender Sehwag World Cup 2019 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India and Pakistan are scheduled to play a World Cup match on 16 June
  • In World Cups, India have a 6-0 head-to-head record over Pakistan
  • There have been calls for India to forfeit the Pakistan match this time
Related Articles
Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid
Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid's Fight For Revenue Share Benefitting Current Cricketers: Virender Sehwag
World Cup 2011 Victory Recalled By Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag
World Cup 2011 Victory Recalled By Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag
Virender Sehwag Offers Educational Support To Children Of Soldiers Killed In Pulwama
Virender Sehwag Offers Educational Support To Children Of Soldiers Killed In Pulwama
India vs Australia: "Take Australia Lightly At Your Own Peril": Matthew Hayden Warns Virender Sehwag
India vs Australia: "Take Australia Lightly At Your Own Peril": Matthew Hayden Warns Virender Sehwag
Pulwama Attack: Virat Kohli, Cricket Fraternity Condemn Terror Attack
Pulwama Attack: Virat Kohli, Cricket Fraternity Condemn Terror Attack
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.