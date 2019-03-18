 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

India Bound By Agreement To Play Pakistan In World Cup 2019: ICC

Updated: 18 March 2019 21:15 IST

India are scheduled to take on Pakistan in a World Cup 2019 group match in Manchester on June 16.

There have been calls for India to boycott matches against Pakistan in the World Cup © AFP

International Cricket Council (ICC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dave Richardson on Monday said there is no threat to the India-Pakistan World Cup match, saying that both the teams are bound by an agreement. India are scheduled to take on Pakistan in a group game in Manchester on June 16. "For ICC events, all teams have signed a members' participation agreement, which requires them to participate in all the matches of the tournament and (in case of) any unjustified non-compliance with that provision, the playing conditions will kick in and the points will be awarded accordingly (to the other team)," Richardson said.

The tie came under cloud following demands to boycott Pakistan at the 2019 World Cup in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, in which more than 40 CRPF troopers were killed.

Following the demand, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) had written to the global cricket governing body, urging it to boycott countries from where "terrorism emanates".

With Pakistan objecting to the move in the ODI series against Australia where the Indian team wore camouflage caps as a mark of respect to the martyred CRPF personnel during the third ODI against Australia in Ranchi recently, Richardson said the BCCI took prior permission from for it and there was no politics involved.

"In this case, it was a one-off consent. It was granted subject to the message around the wearing of the caps simply being in sympathy with the people who had lost their lives in the (Pulwama) attack and in particular to help them raise funds for the families of the people who had lost their lives," the ICC CEO said.

"The ICC's motto is clear. We don't want to mix politics with sports," he said.

He, however, said resumption of bilateral ties between India and Pakistan depended entirely on the boards of the two countries.

Comments
Highlights
  • India are scheduled to play a group match against Pakistan
  • There are calls for India to forfeit the match
  • Points will be given to Pakistan if India does not turn up, ICC has said
