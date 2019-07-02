India defeated Bangladesh by 28 runs at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday and became the second team after Australia to qualify for World Cup 2019 semi-finals. Riding on Rohit Sharma's hundred , India posted a huge total of 314/9 in their quota of 50 overs. Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for India, who finished with figures of 4/55. Bangladesh's hopes of qualifying for the knockout phase of the tournament also came to an end. Shakib Al Hasan tried to take the attack to India, but he was also done by a slower-one from Hardik Pandya.

For Bangladesh, Mustafizur Rahman was the star with the ball. He bagged figures of 5/59 in his 10 overs to help Bangladesh control the damage at the back end of the Indian innings.

The day belonged to the in-form Sharma, who played an attacking knock, hitting seven fours and five sixes in his 92-ball innings while being cheered on by another largely pro-India crowd in Birmingham.

Sharma and his opening partner KL Rahul put on 180, the highest stand for the first wicket in the tournament, to get India off to a flying start.

But Sharma should have been out for nine only for Tamim Iqbal to drop a simple catch at deep midwicket following a mistimed pull off paceman Mustafizur Rahman.

Sharma was finally was caught at extra cover by Liton Das off the bowling of Soumya Sarkar and Rahul, who filled an opener's slot following an injury to Shikhar Dhawan, was caught behind off Rubel Hossain for 77.

Rishabh Pant once again showed his worth at the number four position with a brisk 48, using the short boundary at one side of Edgbaston to his advantage.

M.S. Dhoni, who received flak for his slow innings in India's defeat by England on Sunday, their only loss so far this tournament, chipped in with a 33-ball 35.

Paceman Mohammed Shami struck early in Bangladesh's reply when Tamim, who made 22, chopped the ball onto his stumps.

Shakib struck his sixth fifty-plus score that includes two hundreds to keep Bangladesh in hunt.

But Pandya's second spell saw the all-rounder account for Liton and Shakib to leave Bangladesh struggling at 179-6 in the 34th over.

Mohammad Saifuddin made an unbeaten 51 only to run out of partners as Bumrah ended the match with two wickets in successive deliveries.

India will play Sri Lanka in their last league fixture on Saturday. On the other hand, Bangladesh will look to end their campaign with a win against Pakistan and spoil their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.

(With AFP inputs)