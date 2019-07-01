 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019: "India Can't Go The Distance," If The Spinners Fail, Says Monty Panesar

Updated: 01 July 2019 19:04 IST

Yuzvendra Chahal's bowling figures of 0/88 in 10 overs against England was the worst World Cup performance by an Indian bowler.

World Cup 2019: "India Can
Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav conceded 160 runs in their combined 20 overs vs England. © BCCI

India's wrist-spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal has been a big revelation in recent times for the One-day International set-up. They have helped India get success not just on home turf but also overseas, including South Africa and Australia, in last one-and-a-half years. But against England they both failed to pick wickets and even struggled to contain runs and conceded 160 runs in their combined 20 overs on Sunday. In fact, Chahal's bowling figures of 0/88 in 10 overs was the worst World Cup performance by an Indian bowler. Former England left-arm spinner Monty Panesar feels if both leg-spinners fail collectively "India can't go the distance".

"I guess they are going to have a bad day at some point in time. It shows when both don't bowl well in tandem then India can't go the distance," Panesar told PTI during an interview.

"For India to do well, it is crucial that at least one of the two spinners perform in all the games. If both do well, it's great but today was a great example when England batsmen got on top of them from the start," said Panesar, who played 50 Tests for England, picking up 167 wickets.

The two spinners struggled to contain runs and the shorter boundaries made things worse for them as England batsmen played reverse sweeps to perfection.

"I know as a spinner, it makes it so difficult. Then (Ben) Stokes came in and played those 360 degree shots," Panesar said, referring to the 59-metre boundary on one side.

"You start thinking, 'Oh, should I put two covers or one cover? Do I place a mid-wicket to stop a single or put one at the cover boundary'?

"Once you get smashed, you enter that phase of 'Shall I do this or shall I do that, go to the captain for advice', it disturbs your rhythm. Then you tend to go flatter, and that's when batsmen go on top," he explained.

India next take on Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Tuesday and would not want to leave it to their last league match and secure a semi-final spot with a win over their neighbours.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Cricket Monty Panesar Kuldeep Yadav Kuldeep Yadav Yuzvendra Singh Chahal Yuzvendra Chahal
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Both Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav were expensive vs England
  • Yuzvendra Chahal finished with the figures of 0/88 runs in his 10 overs
  • Kuldeep Yadav gave 72 runs in his 10 overs and picked up a wicket
Related Articles
"Used Sunscreen, Zip, Mints": Ex-England Bowler Admits To Ball-Tampering
"Used Sunscreen, Zip, Mints": Ex-England Bowler Admits To Ball-Tampering
India vs Australia: Monty Panesar Backs Matt Renshaw To Negate India
India vs Australia: Monty Panesar Backs Matt Renshaw To Negate India's Spin Threat
'Sikh of Tweak' Monty Panesar Reveals How He Battled Mental Sickness
Monty Panesar invited American blonde soon after Ashes whitewash: Report
Monty Panesar invited American blonde soon after Ashes whitewash: Report
The Ashes: Graeme Swann enjoys bowling in tandem with Monty Panesar
The Ashes: Graeme Swann enjoys bowling in tandem with Monty Panesar
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.