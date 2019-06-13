 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

England vs West Indies: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats

Updated: 13 June 2019 17:07 IST

England and the West Indies share the most lop-sided World Cup head to head stats, with England miles ahead.

England vs West Indies: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats
England will leave no stone unturned to outclass unpredictable West Indies © AFP

England and the West Indies share one of the folklore rivalries in cricket, more so in the Test variant, as the competition was tight and at time acrimonious. Even in One-day Internationals, the two sides have had quite the history, including in World Cup matches. Surprisingly though, England stand head and shoulders above the West Indies when it comes to World Cup engagements, which is strange considering that the West Indian cricket machinery was quite good for a fair sprinkle of the time.

World Cup head to head:

England vs West Indies

Matches: 6

England won: 5

West Indies won: 1

Ties: 0

No Result: 0

As is evident, England surely have the stronger hand when it comes to World Cup history. However, the West Indies won the one that matters the most - the 1979 Prudential World Cup final.

Highlights
  • England and West Indies have played many historical games.
  • England strong but West Indies are unpredictable.
  • England will play West Indies on Friday.
