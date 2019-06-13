England will be taking on the West Indies in what should be a high-voltage game which should throw up some fine performances and even some man-to-man face-offs. It is never a dull match when England and the West Indies meet and with the Windies now again boasting some serious fast bowlers , the match could be quite a spectacle.

Match details:

England vs West Indies

When: June 14, 2019

What time: 3.00 PM IST

Where: Hampshire

Stadium: The Rose Bowl (The Ageas Bowl)

England hold a slight edge in the One-day International (ODI) head to head.

England are carded to win the World Cup 2019 league encounter, but with the West Indies, your never know. They have batsmen who can single-handedly turn matches, as also the bowlers to hurry up the best of batsmen. So this one will be a contest to watch, with both sides looking to garner maximum points.