World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

England vs Bangladesh: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats

Updated: 07 June 2019 14:17 IST

The World Cup head to head stats between Bangladesh and England throw up a big surprise.

England will look to better their record against Bangladesh at the World Cup. © AFP

When it comes to One-day International (ODI) World Cup head to head stats between England and Bangladesh, one is in for a big surprise. Contrary to all expectations, it is actually Bangladesh who are ahead, which is something of a shock, given that England hold a commanding lead when it comes to general ODI statistics. Bangladesh have in fact won both of the last two World Cup encounters between the two sides, including the famous win in 2015, when they sent England packing from the league stage of the World Cup.

World Cup head to head:

England vs Bangladesh 

Matches: 3

England won: 1

Bangladesh won: 2

Ties: 0

No Result: 0

Bangladesh had also won against England in the 2011 World Cup and England have to go as far back as 2007 to show a World Cup win against the vastly underrated Bangladesh.

England however have a commanding lead in the ODI stats and given that they are playing at home, they would be expected to win this one.

But stranger things have happened in international sports, so they would be on their guard.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have little to lose, so they should be coming out all guns blazing.

Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Cricket England vs Bangladesh, Match 12
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table.
  • Bangladesh have the upper hand against England in World Cup encounters.
  • England however have a commanding lead in the overall ODI matches.
  • Bangladesh have won both of the last two World Cup encounters.
