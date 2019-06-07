 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Cricket World Cup 2019: England vs Bangladesh: Match Date, Time, Venue, Stadium

Updated: 07 June 2019 15:18 IST

England take on Bangladesh in their 3rd match league match of World Cup 2019. Both teams have won and lost a match each.

Cricket World Cup 2019: England vs Bangladesh: Match Date, Time, Venue, Stadium
Eoin Morgan will look to become the second England captain to beat Bangladesh in a World Cup encounter. © AFP

England will be fighting against history when they meet Bangladesh in their Cricket World Cup 2019 league encounter. In the past, England and Bangladesh have met thrice in World Cup matches and surprisingly, Bangladesh hold a 2-1 edge. England will however be keen to make amends. Bangladesh will be bolstered with their fans filling the stands en masse when the two sides meet.

England vs Bangladesh

When: June 8, 2019

What time: 3.00 PM IST

Where: Cardiff, Wales

Stadium: Sophia Gardens
 
Bangladesh had won in 2015 and also in the 2011 World Cup and England have to go as far back as 2007 to show a World Cup win against the vastly underrated Bangladesh.

England however have a commanding lead in the ODI stats and given that they are playing at home, they would be expected to win this one.

But stranger things have happened in international sports, so they would be on their guard.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have little to lose, so they should be coming out all guns blazing.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team World Cup 2019 England vs Bangladesh, Match 12 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • England will meet Bangladesh in their next World Cup game on Saturday.
  • Bangladesh hold a 2-1 edge over England in World Cup matches.
  • Playing at home, England are expected to better their record.
Related Articles
Cricket World Cup 2019: England vs Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh Player To Watch Out For
Cricket World Cup 2019: England vs Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh Player To Watch Out For
England vs Bangladesh: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats
England vs Bangladesh: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats
England vs Bangladesh: Head To Head Match Stats, Winning, Losing, Tied Match History
England vs Bangladesh: Head To Head Match Stats, Winning, Losing, Tied Match History
World Cup 2019: England Look To Bounce Back After A Setback Against Pakistan
World Cup 2019: England Look To Bounce Back After A Setback Against Pakistan
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.