England all-rounder Luke Wright criticised Iceland Cricket for taking a direct jibe at Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan. Rashid had an off day at Old Trafford during the England vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 clash. The 20-year-old gave away 110 runs in nine overs, as England set a humongous total of 397/6 in 50 overs in the league match of World Cup 2019 in Manchester. Rashid was hit for 11 sixes during the onslaught by England's batsmen. Afghanistan managed to survive 50 overs in their innings but lost by 150 runs in the end. After England's innings, Iceland Cricket took to twitter to take a jibe at the young leg-spinner.

Iceland Cricket tweeted:

We've just heard that Rashid Khan has scored Afghanistan's first century of the #CWC19! Wow! 110 from 56 balls. The most runs ever scored by a bowler in the World Cup or something. Well batted young man. #ENGvAFG #AFGvENG pic.twitter.com/3vklzCeIJt — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) June 18, 2019

After this tweet, Wright came out in support of Rashid and denounced Iceland Cricket, calling their tweet rubbish. The 34-year-old Wright advised them to be respectful towards Rashid as the latter has done so much for Afghanistan cricket and associate members.

Rubbish tweet. Rather than trying to be funny why not be respectful to someone that has done so much for cricket and especially associate members https://t.co/0z3F8KiS82 — Luke Wright (@lukewright204) June 18, 2019

Rashid also find support from another England player, Stuart Broad. England fast bowler replied, saying Rashid is a world-class bowler and can have bad days in cricket.

He is a world class bowler & a delight to watch. Everyone has bad days in our sport — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) June 18, 2019

Afghanistan will next take on India on Saturday in Southampton, as they search for their first win of the tournament.

(With ANI inputs)