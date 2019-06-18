9.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end a decent Powerplay for Afghanistan. England, who normally go at a very good rate in Powerplay 1 have just gone at a shade above 4.5. They have also lost a wicket so Afghanistan can be happy with how the first 10 overs panned out. The last ball is angled into the batter and Bairstow works it towards mid-wicket. End of a successful over for Afghanistan.
Live Score
9.5 overs (0 Run) Punched off the backfoot by the batsman.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Root is off the mark as he guides this one down to third man for a single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Goes for another short one but this bounces above the batters head. Wided.
Joe Root is the new batsman in.
9.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Zadran gets his man! Vince is bounced out! This is a very good short one. It is quick and it is near the head of the batsman. Vince looks to pull but the ball gets big on him. It hits the top edge, then the helmet and balloons to the fielder at short fine leg. Mujeeb makes no mistake. Vince though holds his ground. The bowler then asks the question and the umpire has his finger up. They go upstairs to check the front foot but that is fine. Vince fails to make an impact in his World Cup debut. A much-needed wicket for the visitors.
9.2 overs (2 Runs) This time pulls it nicely and through mid-wicket. The fielder in the deep gets across and keeps it down to two,
9.1 overs (0 Run) Well stopped! Saves a boundary! Short and outside off, Vince looks to drag his pull but gets an inside edge which goes to the left of the keeper who dives and stops it with one hand.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot to end another good over by Mujeeb. On off, this is pushed to cover.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Fired on the stumps again, JB blocks it out.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Eased down to long on for one.
8.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, it is pushed back to the bowler.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Another misfield! Afghanistan have begun very sloppily. This is swept towards short fine leg. The fielder once again does not make a clean stop and a run is taken.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, this is hit to mid off.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, this is guided to point.
7.5 overs (2 Runs) In the air... this should be taken but the fielder has completely misjudged it. This is short and Zadran bends his back on this one. Bounces more than Vince thought it would. He goes for the pull but the ball takes the top edge and goes high up in the air towards deep mid-wicket. He starts running to his left instead of moving forward as well. He then realizes he has to move ahead but till then it is too late. The ball lands ahead of him. Two taken.
7.4 overs (2 Runs) Length delivery on off, Vince drives it through covers. The fielder misfields and the batsmen get two runs.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Bowls a bouncer outside off, Vince lets it sail through to the keeper.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent shot. Length delivery on off, Vince lofts it over mid off for a boundary.
7.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length on middle, Vince pushes it to mid on.
6.6 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, blocked. Just the two runs in the over. Mujeeb has kept it tight, he has gone for only 14 in his 4 overs. Needs the same from the other end to build pressure.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
6.4 overs (0 Run) On the pads once again, Bairstow works it to mid-wicket.
6.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! That stuck in the surface! Shorter and outside off, comes off slow after pitching. Bairstow is already into the pull shot and he gets beaten.
6.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A little too wide outside off. The batter lets it be and it has been wided.
6.2 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, this is kept out.
6.1 overs (1 Run) This is on the pads, it is worked through square leg for one.
5.6 overs (1 Run) On the bounce to the fielder! Shorter and on middle, Vince nails the pull shot uppishly but on the bounce to deep square leg. A single to end a good over for England. 10 from it.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Driven through the covers by the batsman.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Second boundary in the over! Vince takes a few steps down the track. The delivery is a length ball on off. Vince smashes it past mid off and the ball races away.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Bairstow stands tall and pushes it to cover for one.
5.2 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, this is hit to mid on.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Too short again from Zadran and he pays the price. Bairstow goes back and gets this straighter than his last pull shot. It goes through mid-wicket and the ball races away to the fence.