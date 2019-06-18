49.6 overs (0 Run) OUCH! This last ball sums up the horrible day Afghanistan have had today.
49.5 overs (0 Run) On the body, Ikram looks to flick but it rolls of his thigh pad towards short fine leg.
Dawlat Zadran is the new batsman in.
49.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! In the air...and Bairstow takes it. He has not had the best of days in the field but he takes his second catch of the game. Rashid Khan's struggle in the middle comes to an end. Archer bangs it short around off, Rashid looks to smash it over point but gets a top edge. It goes high in the air towards backward point. Bairstow stationed there sits under it and takes an easy catch. He does a fist pump looking at the crowd.
49.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Ikram looks to flick but it goes off the thigh pads towards short fine leg. The batsmen take a run and it has been signaled as leg bye.
49.2 overs (0 Run) Full toss again on off, Ali Khil defends it out.
49.1 overs (0 Run) Full toss on off, Ali Khil keeps it out.
48.6 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss to finish the over. Back of a length ball over the stumps, Rashid looks to hit it on the off side but misses.
48.5 overs (2 Runs) In the air but safe. Fuller on off, Rashid lofts it but does not time it well. It goes high in the air and lands at the vacant region at long off. The batsmen take two.
48.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Something for Rashid to cheer. Good length ball outside off, Rashid clears his front leg and smashes it to the right of mid off. Vince there dives on that side and gets his hand to it but that's not enough to stop it from going to the fence.
48.3 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss. Short outside off, Rashid swings his bat at it but misses. This day just cannot get over soon for Rashid.
48.2 overs (1 Run) Bowls a yorker on leg, Ali Khil does well to dig it out and plays it towards mid on for a run.
48.1 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Ali Khil defends it off the back foot.
47.6 overs (0 Run) Yorker outside off, Rashid looks to hit it but gets a bottom edge to the keeper.
47.5 overs (0 Run) Short again, Rashid flat-bats it to mid off.
47.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bouncer bounces too high. It goes over Rashid's head and it has been wided.
47.4 overs (2 Runs) This time Rashid gets some timing on it. Back of a length ball on off, Rashid hits it wide of sweeper cover and gets a couple.
47.3 overs (0 Run) Not a good day for Rashid. Neither with the ball nor with the bat. Short ball outside off, Rashid looks to pull but mistimes it to mid off.
47.2 overs (1 Run) Very full on off, Ikram does well to get his bat down in time and hits it towards third man for a single.
47.1 overs (0 Run) The batsman defends it from within the crease.
46.6 overs (0 Run) Another play and a miss! Full and wide outside off, Rashid looks to drive but misses it completely.
46.5 overs (0 Run) Short of a length delivery, Rashid looks to hook but misses it.
46.4 overs (0 Run) Bowls it wide outside off, Khan looks to play at that but misses it.
46.3 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Ali Khil looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It goes towards the leg side for a single.
Ikram Ali Khil is the new man in.
46.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Wood bowls an off cutter which is full on middle, Zadran looks to slog but misses it and gets bowled. This is good bowling from Mark Wood.
46.1 overs (0 Run) Short of a length delivery, Najibullah looks to pull but misses it.
45.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is hit back to the bowler.
Rashid Khan walks out to bat next.
45.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Archer has the last laugh. Shahidi shuffles right across maybe expecting a short one. Archer bowls it slow and on middle, Shahidi looks to work it fine but misses it completely and the stumps are shattered. A good innings by Shahidi comes to an end.
45.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hammered! Full and on middle, this is smashed through mid on and it races away to the fence.
45.3 overs (1 Run) Full length again, the batsman hits it through mid-wicket for a single.
45.2 overs (1 Run) Full length ball on the pads, the batsman flicks it towards square leg for a single.
45.1 overs (1 Run) Slower one on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.