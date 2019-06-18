44.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on middle, the batsman ducks under it.
44.5 overs (1 Run) This is outside off, it is guided down to third man for one.
44.4 overs (1 Run) Another single as this is guided through point for one.
44.3 overs (1 Run) The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have run through for a single.
44.2 overs (1 Run) Another one on the pads, this is flicked through square leg for one.
44.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
43.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, this is jammed through covers for one.
43.5 overs (1 Run) This is on the pads, it is worked through square leg for one.
43.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Zadran looks to cut but it goes off the toe-end towards cover for one.
43.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is some hit! This is short and outside off, Zadran manages to drag his pull over the mid-wicket fence. That shot just proves this man is a strong man.
43.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Zadran swings but misses.
43.1 overs (1 Run) In the air... but safe! Woakes follows Shahidi as he makes room with a short one. HS looks to defend but the ball hits the higher portion of the bat and lobs away from the bowler for a run.
42.6 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Nothing on Ultra Edge. England lose their review, don't think it will bother them though. The googly outside off, Zadran looks to reverse sweep but misses. Buttler takes it and appeals. The umpire shakes his head. Morgan reviews. Replays roll in and they show the on-field call is the right one.
A review as an appeal for a caught behind has been turned down. Zadran is the man in question.
42.5 overs (2 Runs) Straightaway plays the reverse sweep, gets it fine on the off side for two.
Najibullah Zadran is the next batsman in.
42.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Nabi holes out! Third wicket for Rashid. Right from the word go Nabi was looking to clear the fence. This time too his eyes lit up when he sees the flight on this delivery. It lands on middle, Nabi looks to go over long on but only manages to get a lot of height on it. Ben Stokes there takes an easy catch.
42.3 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air outside off, Nabi looks to go over covers but misses.
42.2 overs (1 Run) Driven through mid off by the batsman. They pick up a single.
42.1 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, Nabi looks to pull it hard but it goes off the inner half through mid-wicket for one.
41.6 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, Nabi looks to pull but it goes off the bottom towards point for one.
41.5 overs (1 Run) Just short! Shahidi comes down the track and Woakes bowls a slower one. HS looks to smash it over mid off but does not get the timing right. It goes uppishly towards mid off. Wood runs in and dives forward but fails to get to the ball. A single taken.
41.4 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, this is pushed to the right of the bowler who dives to his right and saves a run.
41.3 overs (1 Run) Short and on the body, Nabi pulls it nicely behind square on the leg side for one.
41.2 overs (0 Run) A good short one on middle, Nabi looks to pull but gets a top edge which then hits the helmet and falls well short of the keeper.
41.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, this is pushed through covers for one.
40.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Nabi is off the mark in an explosive way. Adil tosses it up on middle, Nabi does not wait for long and straightaway deposits into the stand over long on for a biggie.
The experienced Mohammad Nabi walks out to bat next.
40.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Adil Rashid gets his second of the game. A flighted leg spinner pitching on off, Afghan looks to defend but the ball spins away from him and he gets an outside edge. It goes towards first slip, Joe Root there takes a regulation slip catch. A good innings from the former Afghanistan skipper. A fifty here would have been good for his personal record.
40.4 overs (1 Run) In the air...but safe. Flighted on middle, Shahidi comes down the track and chips it towards long on. It falls short of Woakes there.
40.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle and leg, HS pushes it to mid on.
40.2 overs (0 Run) Straighter on middle and leg, Shahidi plays a premeditated paddle which goes to short fine leg on a bounce.
40.1 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Afghan gets down on one knee and sweeps it to backward square leg for a single.